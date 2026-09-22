UW Left Tackle Suddenly Appears To Be Mills, Greene Job Share

They tried to do it in a low-key manner, which was insert John Mills at left offensive tackle for the University of Washington football team early in last weekend's game against Eastern Washington, just for a series, just to see what it looked like.

Well, if the Huskies thought no one else was watching, they couldn't have been more mistaken.

More than one person remarked that Mills, all 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds of him, looked like a good match for what's known as the NFL money position.

Others wondered aloud what took the Huskies so long to introduce their big, blond warrior to this coveted role?

Normally the starting left guard, Mills likely is not done with left tackle either with the UW (3-0) opening Big Ten play against Minnesota (2-1) on Saturday night at Husky Stadium, and the competition about to get a lot more physical.

"If play him at left tackle for a couple of series, we might do that," UW coach Jedd Fisch said. "I also know that Kodi had his best game, as well."

That's the delicate part.

While Mills is said to have a keen interest in becoming a left tackle at some point, freshman Kodi Greene has been groomed throughout spring ball, fall camp and as a starter for the first three games of the season to play that position.

The Huskies don't necessarily want to demote the 6-foot-6, 315-pound Greene, hurt his confidence or hamper his development, but they're still obligated in playing the best players in the most important roles, which is where Mills comes in.

John Mills (72) urges on UW teammate Rashid Williams. | Dave Sizer photo

"He's capable, for sure, of being able to play at a very, very high level on the offensive line," UW coach Jedd Fisch said of Mills. "He's very, very talented. He moves very well. He's excellent in pass protection."

Mills also is still just 18, a mere five months older than Greene, so these guys are not all that different in terms of career stage.

Before spring football began, Mills was asked a couple of times about his interest in playing left tackle and his deadpan stock answer, drawing laughs, was, "Wherever the coach sees me at."

For now, it appears Fisch's staff is ready to move forward and rotate both of these players in and out of this showcase tackle slot, especially depending on the opposition each week.

If Greene struggles at times with this chore, it should be noted that the Huskies didn't throw Mills out there at left tackle in his first season. It's a tough assignment.

John Mills and the offensive line take an Apple Cup break in the shade. | Dave Sizer photo

While some sort of rotation appears to be the short-term left tackle solution, Mills likely will pull more and more snaps in that spot as the Huskies tinker with it.

As for next season, once starting right tackle Drew Azzopardi has moved on, Mills and Greene no doubt will be the UW's bookend No. 1 tackles, though who plays which side will be determined at that time.

Fisch, even with his extensive NFL background, was non committal when asked if Mills seems best suited as a left tackle for the pros. He simply said the big guy's ability to handle multiple positions will only benefit him in the long run.

"Right now, the best thing for John is to just to keep getting better, bigger and stronger, and better, bigger and stronger, and let the NFL guys decide exactly where they'll play him," the Husky coach said. "But right now, I think the best thing any player can do is show you're versatile."

Left tackle proficiency, of course, makes you more versatile and valuable than anyone else.