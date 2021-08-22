Molden Makes Memorable NFL Debut, Leads Titans in Tackles

The former UW defensive back is his usual productive self in his first game for Titans.

Elijah Molden made his NFL debut on Saturday night for the Tennessee Titans and the rookie defensive back didn't waste any time showing everyone connected to the franchise that he, indeed, belongs at the next level.

In a decisive 34-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in St. Petersburg, Florida, Molden topped the Titans in tackles with 8, which included 2 tackles for loss, with one of them a sack, and a pass defend.

Late in the first quarter, the former University of Washington nickelback and first-team All-Pac-12 selection provided a fourth-down stop on running back Giovani Bernard that set up Tennessee's first score.

He even lost his helmet while making contact, but almost didn't seem to notice.

"It was really fun," Molden said of his game-day introduction to the NFL.

As the accompanying photo shows, Molden found himself covering Jaydon Mickens, a former UW wide receiver. Also on the other side were former Huskies Joe Tryon, Vita Vea and Benning Potoa'e.

The Titans used cornerback Caleb Farley and Molden, their first- and third-round draft picks, for the first time. The newcomers pencil out as projected starters in Tennessee's secondary makeover.

Coach Mike Vrabel was more than pleased with what he saw in the scrappy 5-foot-10, 192-pound player from the Northwest.

"It's really cool to see him go out there and do some nice things and blitz and cover," Vrabel said. "One of his plays led to a big interception. So [he was] executing things that we've been coaching him to do in that situation on third down."

With Molden provided a defensive spark, the Titans crushed the defending Super Bowl champs who held out several starters, including quarterback Tom Brady.

The Titans and Bucs no doubt are sick of each other now. Before Saturday's game, they competed in joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday that led to a few scuffles.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/ås Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven