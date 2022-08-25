A Moment with New Edge Rusher Sekai Asoau-Afoa

Sekai Asoau-Afoa joined the University of Washington football team for fall camp as a well-traveled edge rusher from the Tacoma area who's seen a few places off the beaten path. He should have travel stickers plastered all over his bags.

He's made previous stops in Ellensburg, Washington; St. George, Utah, and San Mateo, California, before arriving in Montlake.

Asoau-Afoa has tested nearly every level of college football by playing a season for Division II Central Washington and another for two-year College of San Mateo while enrolling briefly at FCS Dixie State, all of which has made him that much more appreciative of his current surroundings.

"I definitely like wake up every day and just be like, man, I'm really blessed to have this opportunity," Asoau-Afoa said this week after practice. "A lot of Juco kids like go through the process and to have a Power 5 opportunity is rare. When we get it, we're definitely grateful for it, thankful for it."

He readily admits that poor grades sent him down his football path or he might have come directly from Fife High School to the UW, which is what his old teammate Ulumoo Ale did.

A big man for an edge rusher at 6-foot-4 and 275 pounds, Asoau-Afoa still finds himself nearly 60 pounds lighter than Ale, and he was surprised it was not more.

He was unaware that Ale made the offseason move from offensive guard to defensive tackle and subsequently dropped down from a high of 368 pounds to 333.

"It was crazy," Asoau-Afoa said. "I didn't even know he had moved over to defense until the weekend of my visit. ... He's got real slim."

Sekai Asoau-Afoa comes to the UW from Central Washington and the College of San Mateo. Dan Raley

As for the newcomer, he appears physically ready to go but admits he's still adjusting to a playbook that's a lot bigger than he's used to.

"I think it's been good," co-offensive coordinator Chuck Morrell said of Asoau-Afoa's progress. "The thing about Sekai is there's a lot of pride for him being here at the U-Dub and being from this area."

Asoau-Afoa played for Central Washington during the 2019 season and left when the pandemic broke out and canceled all but one game of the following season, which was delayed to the spring.

He transferred to Dixie State but didn't stay long enough to play a season.

He got back on the field for six junior-college games for San Mateo and collected 20 tackles. A season highlight was Asoau-Afoa separating the football from a running back with a crushing hit, picking up the fumble and running 26 yards to score.

Once he's ready to contribute, Asoau-Afoa will have three seasons to play two at the UW, allowing for a redshirt if necessary. With his hyphenated name, maybe he can become another ZTF. SAA anyone?

"I'm a dude who's going to get to the ball, a violent dude," he said. "I've definitely got to work on my pass-rushing. But other than that, I'm going to be helping this team with whatever I've got to do."

