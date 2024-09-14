More Than a Feeling: Boston Part of UW's New Big 3 at WR
The first time wide receiver Denzel Boston scored a touchdown for the University of Washington football team, a lot of stuff was in play -- and lot of things have changed since.
It was 2022 and Kalen DeBoer was in his second game as the Husky head coach, and he's now at Alabama; then-freshman quarterback Sam Huard, who's since transferred to Cal Poly and Utah, handed the ball to Boston, also a freshman, to run it into the end zone on a fly sweep; and D'Angalo Titialii was the starting center for Portland State, not the UW.
Two years later, the 6-foot-4, 209-pound Boston is one of the few Husky constants over that time, now a first-year starter with three more touchdowns to his name, all on receptions in two games for the Huskies, and he's a player with considerable confidence.
Preparing to play in the 116th Apple Cup against Washington State on Saturday in Lumen Field, Boston was asked what he shares with any WSU friends he might have and his answer was fairly pointed.
"I tell them while I'm here, we're not losing to no Cougs," Boston said. "It's a bold statement, but I put it there."
Still just a sophomore, he might be quarterback Will Rogers' go-to receiver, even though Giles Jackson leads the team with 16 catches and Jeremiah Hunter had a breakout game in a 30-9 victory over Eastern Michigan last weekend.
Boston and the Mississippi State transfer seem to have made an instant connection once spring football practice began last April and it's carried over into the fall.
"I think he's living up to what he's doing in practice; he''s making the same plays in practice," Boston said. "Will is a great quarterback. The touch he puts on the ball is is real nice for us receivers to adjust to. I think his performance has been great. i think he's going to put on a show for the Husky fans."
Boston came up with a 6-yard TD catch against Weber State and 13- and 1-yarders against Eastern Michigan among his 9 receptions for 108 yards this season. He shares the team scoring lead with running back Jonah Coleman with his 3 scores.
Teaming with Jackson and Hunter, Boston and his teammates are positioning themselves to be another big three as a receiving corps, much like Rome Odunze, Ja'Lynn Polk and Jalen McMillan were last season before each became an NFL draftee.
It's something to aim for and appears possible, with each of these pass-catchers capable of putting up big receiving numbers this season.
"I completely believe so," Boston said. "A lot of people kind of just thought last year it was just Rome, JP and JMac out there, but at the same time the guys under them, me and Giles, and Jeremiah was a transfer and he was a 1,000-yard receiver, so his resume speaks for itself.
"But I think us being able to be under them and learn from them and. stuff like that, has now elevated us and not only that to being able to carry on kind of what we had last year."
