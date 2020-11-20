Morris' Husky Debut was Commendable But He Wasn't a Lock to Start

Dylan Morris turned in a Husky quarterback debut as solid as anyone who has come before him, lacking only Sonny Sixkiller theatrics, in leading Washington to a 27-21 victory over Oregon State.

No turnovers. No sacks. No opening loss.

Yet demonstrating how competitive the super secretive UW quarterback competition had become, Morris was the backup behind Sacramento State transfer Kevin Thomson until the latter was injured prior to the opener, according to sources.

Husky coach Jimmy Lake has said he won't address player absences or injuries, considering it a competitive disadvantage.

During Saturday night's game at Husky Stadium, Thomson stood on the sideline and was dressed in his No. 7 jersey and street clothes. He wore no obvious protective boot or shoulder sling. An unconfirmed internet report said he injured his ribs.

Thomson's return is unclear. Equally uncertain is what happens when he's available again.

Just a redshirt freshman, Morris came out in pre-game warmups and threw from one knee and then played catch with sophomore Jacob Sirmon, last season's backup quarterback, before lobbing balls to receivers. It was never clear that he was the starter until the Husky offense took the field.

Before Thomson, a seventh-year senior from Auburn, Washington, was ruled out of the Oregon State game, the Husky quarterback hierarchy appeared to play out like this: 1) Thomson; 2) Morris; 3) Sirmon; and 4) Ethan Garbers.

Morris, from Puyallup, Washington, may not be willing to give up the job now that he's had a chance to run the whole show for a game. Teammates have described him as always being very well prepared. He's certainly earned a long look as the No. 1 guy.

"Dylan is high energy, very smart, savvy," senior tailback Kamari Pleasant said. "He plays with a great eye, the way he reads defenses, the way he knows the playbook."

Said sophomore tight end Jack Westover, "Dylan prepares like no other. When I come to the stadium, he's always here working."

Lake singled out Morris' opening performance as nothing short of sensational considering it was his first collegiate outing.

At the same time, Lake has reminded the press corps more than once over the past month and half that he's not against using multiple quarterbacks this season, especially if one of his guys struggles.

While he's off to a great start, Morris could still give way to Thomson or even Sirmon if the situation dictates it. Garbers, as a true freshman, seems like a long shot to play during this short season.

