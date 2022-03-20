Skip to main content

UW Fresh Start (No. 50): Myles Murao Should Be Ready to Play, Start and Excel

After two seasons, the offensive lineman hasn't played yet but his time is coming.

Myles Murao hasn't played yet. 

Let that sink in.

The 6-foot-3, 320-pound offensive lineman from Torrance, California, has been at the University of Washington for two seasons now, covering 16 outings, and he hasn't drawn a game-day snap.

The pandemic got in the way. As did nagging injuries. Too much weight gain. The pecking order.

Yet Murao still hasn't entered the huddle, dropped in a stance or hit anybody with everything on the line for the Huskies, which seems a little short of incredible.

This is a football player who some boldly predicted would start at the UW as soon as he got out of the car from Southern California, that he would become that rare true freshman who skipped a lot of dues-paying steps.

Nick Harris did that. So did Budda Baker. Also Trey Adams. Trent McDuffie, too. 

New Husky coach Kalen DeBoer must be a little perplexed when he looks at the roster he inherited and sees some of these highly regarded players who either haven't played, not played much or not become the instant playmaker as projected.

DeBoer will be challenged to get more out of outside linebacker Sav'ell Smalls, unwrap Emeka Megwa, develop Sam Huard and find a spot on the offensive line for Murao fairly soon. 

Less than a month until spring practice, we're offering intel and observations gathered on the UW football personnel in a series of stories on every scholarship player from No. 0 to 99. We'll review each Husky's previous starting experience, if applicable, and determine what comes next under  DeBoer.

As is the case with any coaching change, it's a new football beginning for everyone, including the Huskies' No. 50 on offense.

A year ago, Murao was absent from much of spring practice, presumably with an ankle injury that has slowed him since high school. He sat out the spring game.

He was dressed in a purple uniform for the season-ending Apple Cup, a game that got of hand early in the second half in favor of Washington State, but he didn't stir from the bench.

He could have played in a maximum four games in either one of his seasons and not lost any eligibility, but the Huskies didn't use him.

Entering Season Three, Murao should be in the mix as the UW looks for a new center to replace Luke Wattenberg and tries to settle on someone at left guard, a position where the Huskies started three different people in 2021.

Murao has trained at both center and guard in Montlake. He's dropped from 335 to 320 pounds as he tries to find a sweet spot for his playing weight. It's time to get him on the field.

UW Starter or Not: Why not? Murao should be ready to play, to start, to begin his Husky legacy. Nothing has changed with his high regard. Look for his long overdue college debut to happen soon. And once he enters the UW lineup, Murao probably isn't coming out any time soon.

