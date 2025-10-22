NCAA Won't Change Rule, Which Keeps Manu In Limbo
It might have been nothing more than coincidence, but the NCAA released a statement on Wednesday denying athletes five years of college eligibility for now, with Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman explaining the decision.
Which means University of Washington senior linebacker Jacob Manu more than likely won't be playing this coming weekend -- against Illinois.
Manu, who lost half a season to a knee injury at Arizona and a third of this season to his recovery at the UW, has sued the NCAA over the eligibility restrictions placed on him.
For multiple reasons, the 5-foot-11, 225-pound player wanted to play the rest of this season now that he's healthy again and have a full season in 2026 to share in financial incentives sure to come his way in NIL and revenue-sharing, plus be able to improve his NFL prospects.
With this ruling, Manu has appeared in three games, including last weekend's 24-7 loss at Michigan, and can play in just one of the UW's remaining five outings on the regular-season schedule to preserve his eligibility.
Of course, the one-time All-Pac-12 linebacker could take the field against the Illini and then sit out until a possible bowl game.
Yet the more realistic scenario is the Huskies will want to have all hands on deck, Manu included, to face Oregon on Nov. 29 to close the season.
Either way, Manu and UW coach Jedd Fisch appear to have decided that the linebacker is going to play for the Huskies in 2026, no matter what.
The NCAA took into cosideration the idea of giving its athletes five years in which they could play in each one, effectively dismantling redshirt, medical waiver and hardship provisions.
In his statement, Whitman said the existing eligibility rules would be observed for the remainder of this season and for the 2026-2027 school year.
However, the Illini athletic director and NCAA committee member, noted how the rules still can change at a minute's notice, especially with the courts largely siding with people, such as Manu, who have challenged the norms.
Manu, who played his first three seasons for Arizona before transferring, has started against Ohio State, Maryland and Michigan so far for the Huskies, coming up with 13 tackles and a pass break-up.
He'll likely now will sit out games against Illinois, Wisconsin, Purdue and UCLA, and return against the Ducks two days following Thanksgiving.
