Ex-Husky Corner Davon Banks Ready to Re-Enter Portal

At the LA Bowl, the University of Washington's standout wide receiver Denzel Boston stood all by himself behind the Boise State defense, waiting for a 78-yard touchdown pass from Demond Williams Jr. to arrive, with so much time on his hands he seemingly could have dropped and done a set of push-ups.

The immediate thought was Boston might not have gotten quite so wide open had the Broncos not jettisoned cornerback Davon Banks from the roster well before the postseson game.

Banks, of course, was Boston's Husky teammate in 2022 and 2023 before leaving Montlake after Jedd Fisch's coaching staff took over.

On Saturday, the 5-foot-11, 184-pound defensive back from San Jacinto, California, disclosed he will be entering the transfer portal next week with a season of eligibility remaining.

While it's unlikely Banks would return to Montlake after leaving it, the Huskies' most pressing offseason position need is finding a pair of starting cornerbacks with the graduation of Ephesians Prysock and Tacario Davis.

I will be entering the transfer portal as a Grad. Transfer with 1 year of eligibility left. pic.twitter.com/WHfwaGOwUL — Davon Banks (@davon_banks5) December 27, 2025

It's unclear why Banks was dismissed by his Mountain West team and what sort of baggage he might be carrying around, but he's a veteran who has had his moments of high production at both of his previous college football stops.

In 2023, he opened the UW season by coming off the bench and coming up with 4 pass break-ups in a 56-19 victory over Boise State, his future team.

Last year, Banks showed off his play-making talents by returning a 70-yard interception for a touchdown in a 42-21 win over San Jose State.

He's played in 34 college games for Boise State and the UW and started four times, twice at each school.

Banks arrived at the UW with safety Vince Holmes, his teammate at San Jacinto High School in the Southern California desert, and both are headed for the portal when it opens again.

Davon Banks had a career day against Boise State in 2023. | Skylar Lin Visuals

He came to the UW as a late signee for Jimmy Lake's staff, overlooked by most recruiters after getting injured as a senior and dealing with the end of the COVID pandemic.

Kalen DeBoer's staff used him when he was healthy, starting him twice, and then lost him after two games in 2023 following an upper-body injury.

Banks gave Fisch's coach staff a try for a couple of weeks during 2024 spring football practice and headed to the portal before it was over.

He has 67 tackles, 10 PBUs and a pair of interceptions in his college career.

