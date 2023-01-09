New Dawg Report: Germie Bernard

Welcome to the New Dawg Report! Over the next month or so, we'll be taking you through every new Husky, one at a time. Kalen DeBoer's first full recruiting class on Montlake is an exciting one, ranked 25th overall by 247 Sports when factoring in both high school recruits and transfers.

Today, we'll start with a familiar face, wide receiver Germie Bernard. His saga is well known to Husky fans, signing with Washington out of high school, and then opting out of his national letter of intent after former wide receivers coach Junior Adams left to take the same position at Oregon. Bernard then opted to sign with Michigan State before re-entering the transfer portal after just one season in East Lansing with Mel Tucker and the Spartans.

During his one season with the Spartans, Bernard played in every game, starting seven of them, and caught seven passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Now that he's back on Montlake, Bernard is poised to turn into a star under the tutelage of wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

Without knowing the status of All-American receiver Rome Odunze, it's hard to project where Bernard fits into the 2023 offense. If Odunze returns to school, Bernard will probably start the year as the fourth receiver in the pecking order, behind Ja'Lynn Polk and in front of Giles Jackson. If Odunze decides to enter his name in the NFL Draft, the sophomore could slot in as a starter in Washington's receiver-friendly system.

An elite route runner, Bernard is going to dominate on short and intermediate throws from quarterback Michael Penix. While he might not have the elite downfield speed for a lot of go routes, Bernard is going to be a matchup nightmare in the slot, a lot like the role Polk is presently playing.

Shephard has proven that he's one of the best receiver coaches in the country, and with Penix throwing him the ball, Bernard has an opportunity to develop into one of the best receivers in the conference during his time with the Huskies.

