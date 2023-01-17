New Dawg Report: Keith Reynolds

When Kalen DeBoer hired wide-receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard away from Purdue, it wasn't just because Shephard is one of the best developers in the country, it's because he's also a great recruiter. During his first year with Washington, Shephard attained commitments from four receivers for the class of 2023, three high schoolers and a transfer.

On April 4, 2022, Shephard got his first commitment from Adelanto (Calif.) wide receiver Keith Reynolds. With only five offers, the three-star recruit was overlooked on the recruiting trail due to his size, but the incoming freshman has an opportunity to be a Swiss Army knife for the Huskies.

During his high school career, Reynolds lined up all over the formation and was dominant everywhere. While high school stats don't matter regarding translation to the college level, Reynolds averaged an eye-popping 17.2 yards per carry, scoring 12 touchdowns and totaling 861 rushing yards on just 50 carries.

Everything about Shephard's signing-day assessment of Reynolds is dead on. While the coaching staff's preference is to utilize him as a wide receiver, he'll surely be asked to play a similar role to Giles Jackson, where he can run a full-route tree from the inside and outside of the formation, and even line up in the backfield.

Fans shouldn't expect to see Reynolds on the field in 2023; while he's listed at 5'10 and 170 pounds, he probably weighs closer to 160 pounds, and needs to put on weight before he can sustain hits at the college level. Strength coach Ron McKeefery is one of the best in the nation at helping athletes add weight while retaining athleticism, but it's not a quick process.

His fastest path to the field in the short term is as a return man, as his short-area quickness and elite long speed could make him one of the best punt and kick returners in the conference. Even though it might take him a few years to see consistent playing time as a receiver, his athleticism gives him a sky high ceiling.

