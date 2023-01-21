New Dawg Report: Soane Faasolo

Scott Huff clearly was looking for some raw talent in massive frames, and he found a few of those in the class of 2023, one of them being Menlo-Atherton offensive tackle Soane Faasolo. Huff has proven to be an excellent developer of offensive line talent, and getting some big bodies in the room as depth is never a bad thing.

While Faasolo isn't one of the higher-ranked prospects in the class, he has all the tools to eventually turn into a Pac-12 tackle. Listed at 6'8 and 280 pounds, the gigantic offensive lineman has the ideal size to play the position. Strength coach Ron McKeefery has proven that he can get his offensive linemen into excellent playing shape, and Faasolo could be next in line.

As far as his film, it shows exactly what any tape grinder would expect for a 6'8, 280-pound high school offensive lineman. Faasolo is an excellent downhill blocker and at the high school level is dominant in the run game.

As a pass blocker, he's a little stiff and his footwork needs improvement, but that's the case for basically everyone his age and is something that comes from getting more reps once he gets to campus. He's also a little stiff in the hips, but again, at his size, that's to be expected and is something McKeefery will surely work with him on.

The path to the field for Faasolo isn't incredibly clear just yet, as it will probably take a few years for him to crack the depth chart, but he's the perfect player to take at the back end of a class. Large frame, projectable, and a great depth piece. He has all the tools to turn into a star tackle down the road for the Huskies.

