New Dawg Report: Thaddeus Dixon

What are the Huskies getting in the junior college transfer?

Washington's coaching staff is trying to rebuild depth in the secondary. Between high school commitments and transfers, there are seven new defensive backs coming into the program. One of the more overlooked recruits is junior college transfer, Thaddeus Dixon.

Dixon is currently ranked as the 51st overall junior college prospect by the 247 Sports Composite and the ninth-best player at his position. He's spent his last two years playing for Long Beach City College, and there's a lot for the coaching staff to work with on his film.

In press coverage, Dixon does a very good job not letting receivers get a clean release off the line of scrimmage and knows how to be physical at the line without grabbing. He's also good at flipping his hips while staying stuck to the receiver's hip.

Dixon makes more plays on the ball in off-coverage, and he's got a nose for it, displaying great timing when he makes his break. While two of his three interceptions on film came off terrible throws, he finds the ball quickly and closes on the receiver in a flash. 

Coming off of two years at Long Beach, Dixon is going to have three years of eligibility to play two. Barring an injury or someone blowing expectations out of the water, the starters at cornerback in 2023 should be Jabbar Muhammad and Mishael Powell.

However, after that, there are a lot of question marks on the depth chart, and there's an opportunity for Dixon to assert himself and earn some playing time. As spring ball starts to creep up, he should be a name to watch

