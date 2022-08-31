New Husky Corner Perryman Is No Longer a Secret

As Kent State football coach Sean Lewis previewed the University of Washington defense for his media members, he knew a lot of detail about the Huskies, such as past injuries and other schools, yet he referred to all of them by number.

The UW edge rushers were big and physical. You know, No. 58 and No. 3.

Those safeties in Seattle have played a lot of football. He called them out as No. 5, No. 20 and No. 7.

And then he mentioned this one cornerback, this new guy, someone he readily could identify by name without pulling up a roster.

Jordan Perryman.

"We don't have a ton of tape on him, but there's a lot of buzz with one of their cornerbacks, Jordan Perryman, coming out of their camp," Lewis said, referencing his previous stop, UC Davis. "The little bit of tape we have seen on.him, he's an impressive kid, as well."

Perryman continues to confound the experts. One, it's really unclear why he didn't have any Power 5 offers initially coming out of Hanford, California, a place with a track record for football talent.

After all, that town of 55,000, just south of Fresno, sent the great Mark Lee to the UW, where he was an All-Pac-10 corner, and onto a 12-year NFL career, playing all but one year with the Green Bay Packers.

"I wasn't small in high school," said the 6-foot, 202-pound Perryman, who had only FCS offers back then. "I'm not sure actually."

The other question is how did the UW grab up this guy holding legitimate NFL aspirations with virtually no competition once he hit the transfer portal?

Apparently Kalen DeBoer and staff really know how to work the system.

"It happened really fast," Perryman said. "I came up on my visit and it seemed like the right fit because they said we were going to play a lot of man."

The corner said he just didn't wait around to entertain any other offers.

As for that Kent State coach knowing only him on the UW defense by name — plus only quarterback Michael Penix Jr. on the offense — Perryman took some satisfaction in knowing football people are becoming more familiar with him.

"It's nice building that national reputation," he said with a smile.

