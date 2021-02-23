Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
New Mexico State Assistant Joins Husky Staff in Support Role

The new addition will deal largely with UW special teams after spending two seasons in Las Cruces.
Chili Davis, not the baseball player, has joined the University of Washington football program as a quality control assistant coach, a support role largely dealing with special teams.

He replaces Jeff Crosby, who left for a similar position at the University of Texas, following Husky defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski to Steve Sarkisian's staff. He made his presence known by tweeting out, "Let's work," over the weekend. 

Davis comes from New Mexico State, where he was a full-time assistant coach dealing with inside receivers and special-teams, spending two seasons at the Las Cruces school.

He made the move just as the Aggies began playing a two-game spring football season, losing to Tarleton State 43-17 on Sunday at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas. Tarleton State is located near the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Davis is a Virginia native and former small-college defensive back for Campbell, a team known as the Camels.

He joins the Huskies in the lower-level position, hoping to use it as a career stepping stone to a regular staff position. UW tight-ends coach Derham Cato did something similar, getting promoted after serving as an offensive analyst. 

Davis was promoted at New Mexico State from graduate assistant coach to a regular staffer in 2017 after the Aggies ended a 57-year bowl drought and beat Utah State 26-20 in the Arizona Bowl. He was credited with develop the receiving corps, which had 10 players finish with double-digit receptions and 10 catch touchdown passes. 

He previously coached a season at Fordham as a cornerbacks coach, at Louisiana Tech as an offensive graduate assistant and at Campbell.

