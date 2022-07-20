New Offense Led to TE Exits, But Culp Stayed and Ready to Flourish

When Kalen DeBoer took over the University of Washington football program, it was a lot like buying second-hand furniture, going through the cushions and looking to see what treasures he might find.

Safety Alex Cook proved to be a natural leader. Corey Luciano went unchallenged at center. Kuao Peihopa looks to solve his run-defense issues. Giles Jackson showed he could run the ball let alone catch it.

With a bunch of tight ends abandoning the Huskies because the offense changed, DeBoer was pleasantly surprised when he got a long look at one of the holdovers, Devin Culp.

"He actually runs better than I thought, so that's really exciting," the new coach said.

DeBoer found a tight end on his roster well suited for his wide-open offense, someone able to leg out pass routes like a wide receiver and block the edge like a tackle.

Devin Culp is expected to have a big year. Skylar Lin Visuals

Think Hunter Bryant, only more physical. Think Cade Otton, only more elusive as a receiver.

"Those are the type of guys where he's big enough where he can get in there and hold his own on that," DeBoer said, continuing his riff on the junior from Spokane. "Having those versatile guys, where every player, every skill guy, is a threat to hit a home run, to make a big play, is huge."

Others have done deep research on Culp — who has six starts and 21 receptions for 257 yards and a lone score in his Husky career — with a website called NCAAF Nation including him among 24 Power 5 tight ends projected to enjoy breakout seasons.

When DeBoer took over, some of the UW tight ends naturally freaked out. The Husky offense was geared to wide receivers, turning from two tight ends most of the time to no guarantees beyond using just one.

Mark Redman transferred to San Diego State. Mason West left for points unknown. Even walk-on Javon Forward, who appeared in five games in prime-time situations, decided he was no longer needed.

What's left is still an all-star collection of tight-end talent, all culled from tight-end-rich Washington state. Besides the five listed below, the Huskies also have 6-foot-5, 252-pound walk-on sophomore Zeke Pelleur from Kirkland, Washington. The son of former Husky quarterback great Steve Pelluer, Zeke has appeared in a pair of games, including meaningful minutes in the UW's 31-24 overtime victory over California last season.

"When you can have a tight end who controls the middle of the field, and isn't scared to go over the middle, when he gets that match-up one one one and gets the ball in his hands and can actually outrun people, that's what we're looking for," DeBoer said.

UW TIGHT END DEPTH

1) Devin Culp, 6-4, 244, Jr., Spokane, Wash.

2) Jack Westover, 6-3, 246, Jr., Bellevue, Wash.

3) Quentin Moore, 6-4, 249, Soph., Kenmore, Wash.

4) Ryan Otton, 6-6, 224, Fresh., Tumwater, Wash.

5) Caden Jumper, 6-3, 249, R-Fresh., Eatonville, Wash.

Culp enters his fifth season in the program after previously serving as as a running mate or fill-in for Otton, now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His mobility has been obvious. A junior, he's ready to step out of all the shadows and become a finished tight-end product. If all goes well, DeBoer's offense should turn him into an NFL draftee next April.

Behind him is Westover, a former walk-on turned scholarship recipient and a reliable player for three seasons now. He has three starts and 10 receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Jack Westover gives the tight-end position depth. Skylar Lin Visuals

New Husky offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb was so impressed with both Culp and Westover, he referred to them as "wildly athletic."

Quentin Moore, a touted Kansas junior-college who battled injuries throughout his first season in Montlake, appeared in games against Oregon State and UCLA. He has three years of eligibility remaining and should play a lot before his time with the Huskies is complete.

Caden Jumper is a redshirt freshman who was athletic enough he played quarterback, defensive lineman, linebacker and receiver in high school. Departed coach Jimmy Lake liked to compare Jumper to Will Dissly, the former Husky and current Seattle Seahawks tight end. After a redshirt season, Jumper will see where he fits in for DeBoer.

Finally, the next Otton has arrived on campus, taller than everyone else, carrying more recruiting plaudits than his UW tight-end peers and, of course, that family lineage. While Cade redshirted his first season, no one should be surprised if Ryan plays right away.

Conclusion: Culp should double his career receptions in one season of DeBoer offensive fireworks. He looked like a finished player in spring practice, not the previous guy with training wheels. While others at his position left the program out of concern over playing time and catches, Culp should feed off the wide-open offense and use it as a springboard to the NFL. Westover will get his minutes, too. After that, the other guys will fight over what's left.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven