Newcomer Cam Bright Packs LB Punch for Huskies

The Pittsburgh transfer has had a few scuffles in bowl games.

Cam Bright was coming off a Peach Bowl appearance, a 26-yard fumble runback for a score, and what should have been memorable enough to make him want to come back for more at the University of Pittsburgh.

He was a team captain, a playmaking linebacker for sure, five years vested in the Panthers.

However, four days following a 31-21 loss to Michigan State in Atlanta and surprising people at Pitt, Bright said good bye and entered the transfer portal.

It was fairly abrupt and not fully explained.

He transferred to the University of Washington. When asked why, the Husky newcomer, in his soft Southern lilt, offered the following explanation: "New family atmosphere."

What Bright didn't say was what was wrong with the old one.

It seems the Panthers, after building a 21-10 Peach Bowl lead on his touchdown, folded up as a team in the fourth quarter, getting outscored 21-0.

Ever the competitor, this didn't sit well with the Alabama native as the game winded down. In front of the team benches, Bright exchanged words with Panthers reserve safety Rashad Battle, they threw violent punches at each other as fans filmed away and were led off in different directions by their teammates to diffuse the situation (as shown below).

For good.

Bright now is a Husky football player who feels respected and wanted.

"I felt like they welcomed me with open arms," he said, "and I made the right decision."

With fall camp fast approaching, we're reviewing every starting position for the Huskies, who have a new Kalen DeBoer coaching staff, undoubtedly an attitude adjustment following a disastrous 4-8 season and this new linebacker from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

With former second-team, All-Pac-12 selection Edefuan Ulofoshio recuperating from a pair of injuries suffered in the past nine months, Bright has all the proper credentials to step in and take over.

A 20-game starter at Pitt, Bright brings noticeable speed to the position, a step up over the departed Jackson Sirmon, now at California. He has 182 tackles on his career ledger and the propensity for making the big play.

In 2019, Bright picked up another fumble following a goal-line collision caused by a teammate against Georgia Tech, again in Atlanta, and returned it 79 yards before he got pulled down 21 yards short of the other end zone.

He's also been in another bowl-game fight (see video below).

At the end of 2019, Bright got punched in the facemask by frustrated Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass III in the closing seconds of the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit, won by Pitt 34-30.

Glass got dumped hard on a pass play, quickly jumped to his feet and struck Bright standing innocently nearby and then an official, and was ejected.

UW INSIDE LINEBACKERS, SECOND SLOT

1) Cam Bright, 6-0, 219, Sr., Montgomery, Ala.

2) Kris Moll, 6-2, 215, Sr., Coral Gables, Fla.

3) Demario King, 6-3, 203, Jr., Los Alamitos, Calif.

4) Edefuan Ulofoshio, 6-1, 230, Jr., Las Vegas (injured)

If anything, Bright should keep things competitive and interesting this fall. It doesn't appear that he backs down from anyone. The Huskies can use that added toughness as they try to get the new coaching staff off to a successful start and return to the postseason.

With Carson Bruener fairly well established at one linebacker spot, Bright would be a nice fit next to him.

However, the former Panther will have to contend with UAB transfer Kris Moll, a 21-game starter, a former two-time All-USA Conference selection and another sixth-year senior. Moll had a lost season last fall, appearing in just four games because of injuries, but he'll be at full speed in trying to win the UW starting job.

Another program newcomer is California JC transfer Demario King, who played more safety at his previous stop and likely needs to put considerable weight on his 203-pound frame before he's ready for extended minutes.

Conclusion: Odds are Bright and Bruener open at linebacker in the opener against Kent State. Over the past 15 months, this Husky position area has lost Josh Calvert (Utah), MJ Tafisi (Utah State) and Jackson Sirmon (California). Yet it now appears better off with Bright and Moll bringing their vast experience to Montlake and Bruener, Alphonzo Tuputala and Daniel Heumuli becoming more battle-tested players, and Ulofoshio on the mend.

