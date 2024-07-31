Newcomers Show Off Impressive Physiques at First UW Fall Practice
On a day that began overcast and gradually shifted to sunny skies, the University of Washington football team went through a similar transformation in its first fall camp practice, turning more encouraging as the morning unfolded.
On Wednesday, Jedd Fisch's Huskies ran through a snappy, two-hour workout that was notable for some of the physically impressive new players who were trotted out in uniform for the first time and unveiled to everyone watching.
"Training camp is the start of what really is the best 30 days of the year," Fisch said the day before as he sized up a month of camp. "[It's] every day to get better. There are no distractions. We live in a submarine."
In this case, the maritime setting offered up safeties Justin Harrington and Chris Broussard, Oklahoma and Sacramento State transfers, respectively, who resembled bookends with their long, filled-out frames mixed with the ability to run very well. Harrington carries 6-foot-3, 209-pound dimensions while Broussard offered a 6-foot-3, 193-pound frame. Think a pair of slightly slimmer and possibly speedier Dom Hamptons side by side.
Miami transfer Logan Sagapolu, formerly an offensive guard and converting to a nose-tackle role for the Huskies, appeared huge as he rumbled from one end of Husky Stadium to the other. He lists at 6-foot-2 and 368 pounds on the roster. The Huskies want to do little more with him than station Sagapolu up front taking up space and dare anyone to run over him.
Fellow Miami transfer Jayden Wayne, the Northwest native who joins the large collection of experienced edge-rusher candidates that appears to run four deep on each side, has filled out to 6-foot-6 and 262 pounds, nearly 20 pounds more than he was as a freshman.
Possibly the most intriguing newcomer to emerge from the tunnel was offensive tackle Maximus McCree, the transfer from Maryland and Iowa Central Community College who hasn't appeared in a game since 2022 basically because of family issues. The school lists him at 6-foot-6 and 272 pounds, yet he looked even taller and much heavier than that. Not only that, he carries a Drew Azzopardi-like physique, which is one with limited body fat whereas most players their size have plenty of belly roll.
The Huskies didn't scrimmage in their initial practice, but near the end they sent out a first-unit offensive line to take some goal-line snaps that consisted of 6-foot-8, 295-pound redshirt freshman Soane Faasolo at left tackle, 6-foot-4, 299-pound junior Gaard Memmelaar left guard, 6-foot-5, 299-pound redshirt freshman Zach Henning at center, Ohio State transfer and 6-foot-4, 301-pound senior Enokk Vimahi at right guard and the 6-foot-7, 308-pound Azzopardi, the San Diego State transfer and a sophomore, at right tackle.
The second group that ran together had McCree at left tackle, freshman Paki Finau at left guard, Portland State senior transfer D'Angalo Vitialii at center, redshirt freshman Kahlee Tafai at right guard and redshirt freshman Elishah Jackett at right tackle.
For a third unit that came out, freshman Jake "Moose" Hylkema was at left tackle, freshman Michael Levelle Watkins at left guard, redshirt freshman walk-on Parker Cross at center, redshirt freshman walk-on Aidan Anderson at right guard and freshman Davit Boyajyan at right tackle.
Sophomore Landen Hatchett, recovering from a knee injury, was in full pads and moved around well but he remains restricted in his practice activities.
For the most part, the Huskies appeared to be fairly healthy, though sophomore defensive tackle Armon Parker wasn't in attendance after suffering a spring knee injury and his twin and fellow DT Jayvon Parker was in uniform but spent more time with trainers in dealing with some sort of physical setback.
The UW will hold a second fall practice on Thursday morning.
