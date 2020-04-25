HuskyMaven
More Dawg Days for Nick Harris, Who Goes to Cleveland in Round 5

Dan Raley

Nick Harris, welcome to the Dawg Pound.

The 6-foot-1, 302-pound center became the second University of Washington football player on Saturday selected in NFL draft, going to the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round with the 160th pick.

A two-time All-Pac-12 selection, Harris joins a pro franchise known for its rowdy Dawg Pound, one of the NFL's most vociferous collection of fans, who are planted in the east end zone.

The California native leaves the UW, which had its more mild Dawg Pack, the student section, seated in Husky Stadium's west end zone.

Either way, Harris should end up making both groups happy. While sliding to the fifth, he's considered gritty and athletic enough to be a long-term pro. 

ESPN draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah praised Harris' quickness and athleticism, and noted the UW player had drawn comparisons to Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, a three-time Pro Bowler, which is high praise indeed. 

"You're talking about unbelievable quickness," Jeremiah said. "With his off hand, he gets on you immediately, climbing up linebackers."

Harris was the sixth center selected, following Michigan's Cesar Ruiz, who went to the New Orleans Saints in the first round (24th pick); Temple's Matt Hennessey, who went to the Atlanta Falcons in the third round (78); LSU's Lloyd Cushenberry, picked up by the Denver Broncos in the third round (83); Wisconsin's Tyler Biadasz, taken by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round (146) and San Diego State's Keith Ismael, who went to the Washington Redskins in the fifth round (156). 

Harris drew the most attention of any UW player outside of quarterback Jacob Eason, who went to Indianapolis in the fourth round with the 122nd pick. 

By consensus, the draft analysts determined that Harris would have made somebody a good third- or fourth-round pickup, ranking as high as 96th (Pro Football Focus) in the mock drafts, before sliding down.

Harris made 42 starts in 52 games for the Huskies at center and guard. His only drawback is his size, which could leave him at a disadvantage against a huge nose tackle over him.

"He's going to be an asset because of his athleticism," Jeremiah said of Harris.

His competitiveness and fun-loving personality should make him a favorite of the Browns rambunctious quarterback Baker Mayfield.

And, of course, the Husky center should appeal to the Dawg Pound. 

