Fired Indiana OC Might Join Huskies as Tight-Ends Coach

The Indiana connection to Montlake might stretch beyond a new quarterback.

Just hours after former Hoosiers signal-caller Michael Penix Jr. revealed he will transfer to the University of Washington, recently dismissed Indiana offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan might be right behind him and become the next Husky tight-ends coach, according to Yahoo's Pete Thamel.

The school has made no formal announcement of Sheridan's hiring.

Sheridan, 33, and new UW coach Kalen DeBoer worked together on the Hoosiers staff in 2019 and he was promoted from tight-ends coach to OC when DeBoer left that post to take the Fresno State head-coaching job for the following season.

Sheridan played quarterback for Michigan in 2006-10. Originally a walk-on, he earned a scholarship, played in 12 games and started 4 of them. His father Bill currently is the defensive-line coach at Air Force.

One of the casualties from Indiana's disastrous 2-10 season, the younger Sheridan got fired on November 28.

“I want to thank Nick for his work and commitment to our football program,” Hoosiers coach Tom Allen said at the time. “He is a good football coach and a man of tremendous character, but we are in the need of a reset on the offensive side of the ball."

Sheridan's OC efforts were negated by a rash of injuries that cost him the services of Penix for more than half the season and several others, forcing Indiana to use its third- and fourth-string quarterbacks for most of the season and go even deeper with its running backs.

He previously worked as an offensive graduate assistant at the University of Tennessee and at South Florida before joining Indiana as the quarterbacks coach and then the tight-ends coach. He was promoted to OC aided by a strong recommendation from DeBoer.

“Kalen was just raving to me about him, what he felt he brought to our staff and the way he thought and saw things, both schematically and in personnel,” Allen said.

