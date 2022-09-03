No Controversy Here, Grubb Will Call Plays from Booth

Ryan Grubb will work from the privacy of the coaches' booth for Saturday night's season opener against Kent State, sitting high above the action at Husky Stadium and sending down the play calls.

The new University of Washington offensive coordinator said he wants as few distractions as possible in doing his job.

"Just my personality, but I know what it feels like and the thought process you have to go through as a play-caller and [prefer] all of those decisions on the call sheet to remain a sterile environment," Grubb said. "Quiet. Decisive. That's how you want to make that."

For those who have conveniently forgotten, former Huskies OC John Donovan's decision to work from the sideline became a source of contention at this time a year ago, notably ramping up following bad losses to Montana and Michigan to begin last season.

Donovan's offense struggled mightily those first two weeks, causing people to question everything he did.

He explained how, as a program newcomer, he felt it was necessary to be on the sideline to see and get a feel of what people were thinking in the heat of the battle.

However, the Huskies backtracked once they opened 0-2 and let everyone know that Donovan would be operating during games from the press box thereafter.

Grubb is just the opposite. He needs his own sanctuary, though he acknowledges he can get excited about things while perched overhead, opposite the UW sideline.

Removing yourself from what's going on down there I think is wise, in my opinion, offensively," he said "You're in an environment where you can control."

That way, his peers can get as loud and as enthusiastic as they want on floor level without disturbing anyone in deep thought.

To make his point, Grubb smiled and offered up the following overly enthusiastic example from the Husky staff.

"You've all seen Coach [JaMarcus] Shephard in practice," Grubb said. "You want those guys to bring energy and you want to bring calm, cohesive decision-making to the whole system."

