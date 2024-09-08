No Hit and Miss Player, Rogers Gets Comfortable as Husky QB
Two weeks into a new college football season, teams such as Florida State, Clemson, Michigan and Notre Dame appear to have quarterback problems with new guys behind center. They've all lost games that shocked people.
At the University of Washington, the potential was there for similar issues simply for anyone who tried to replace Michael Penix Jr.
Will Rogers, however, has made a seamless tradition after transferring to the UW from Mississippi State, albeit with a less demanding schedule, by leading the Huskies to a pair of lopsided victories over Weber State and Eastern Michigan.
He's been more efficient than any UW quarterback over two games in recent memory, completing 78.8 percent of his passes and spreading the ball around to a cauldron of receivers -- just like Penix used to do.
Rogers also stepped up to the line for a gutsy fourth-and-1 play at his own 30, with his team trailing 3-0 in the second quarter, and he didn't flinch. He got that yard and 28 more on a clever play-action call that left senior wide receiver Giles Jackson wide open and out in space to break a long one.
"It's a lot to come across the country and lead a team that had the success they had with the quarterback they had," UW coach Jedd Fisch said, referring to the 14-1, Penix-led Huskies of a year ago.
Rogers opened the season with a 20-for-26, 250-yard, 1-touchdown performance and backed it up on Saturday with a 21-for-26, 261-yard, 4-score showing.
"I'm real happy with Will," Fisch said. "I don't think I've had a quarterback with exact stats back to back."
Rogers, wearing a star made of non-reflective grease on his left cheek, just seems so at ease when he sits and addresses a media audience. Just like Penix, he speaks with a soft Southern drawl. Unlike his predecessor, he offers a lot of coach-speak because, well, he's the son of a Mississippi high school football coach.
"My dad always says when the emotions go up, the clarity goes down," he said. "I try to remember that."
Rogers had everything under control when he stepped to the line for that risky second-quarter play that worked out. He wasn't caught off guard by the coaching staff's willingness to go for it, rather it was the play selection that made him think twice. Even Eastern Michigan bunched the middle, thinking a handoff was coming. Rogers simply pivoted, rolled to his right and lobbed the ball to Jackson without anyone getting in the way.
"Not necessarily to go for it, but the play-action I was a little bit surprised," he said. "But that's one of my favorite plays. We had that play in last week and I love it because it's s shift and a motion and play-action. It's a lot for the defense but's easy for us."
While the Huskies have needed some time to get going in each outing, Rogers can be seen patiently leading his team through the plateaus. He's moving up and down the line before each snap, pointing out different situations to his teammates, calling the shots.
While he's a different quarterback than Penix, and sidestepped any comparisons there, he wears No. 7, a jersey previously belonging to three different Huards.
Rogers is hard on himself, pointing out the passes he's missed. Yeah, both of them. In reality, he's set a very high standard with his completion percentage that is etched in his coach's mind as the Huskies turn their attention to the Apple Cup and Washington State at Lumen Field..
"I told him next week, I'm looking for 22 of 26," Fisch wisecracked.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington