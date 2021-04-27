No Loose Ends Among the Huskies' Collection of Tight Ends

People haven't asked much about Cade Otton this spring when the subject of the University of Washington tight ends comes up, and the 6-foot-5, 250-pound senior from Tumwater, Washington, is a serious All-American candidate, maybe the Huskies' top NFL prospect.

No, newcomer Quentin Moore draws many of the inquiries because he's so different from the rest. A transfer from Independence Community College in Kansas and originally from Kenmore, Washington, the 6-foot-5, 245-pound sophomore looks and runs like a wide receiver.

On Monday morning, Moore made everyone do a double-take when they saw No. 88 reach behind him with one hand and make an acrobatic catch of a pass from Patrick O'Brien and barely break stride (see video).

Yet when the coaches are asked about the Husky tight ends, they steer the conversation right to redshirt freshman Mark Redman from Newport Beach, California. Following his first collegiate offseason in the weight room, the 6-foot-6, 250-pounder better resembles Otton as a combo receiver and blocker. He's taken the next step, they say.

They also bring up junior Devin Culp for having a productive spring, mentioning how the 6-foot-4, 265-pound junior from Spokane, Washington, has become a year older and that much more reliable.

This abundance of ready-to-play tight ends has Husky offensive coordinator John Donovan and tight-ends coach Derham Kato mulling all sorts of possibilities and combinations for the coming season, which might come at the expense of other offensive positions.

"They're going to be pushing receivers and backs and whoever else to get on the field," Donovan said. "They make plays. Shoot, you can do a lot with tight ends on the field. Those guys have definitely shown some flashes."

Over the past few weeks, the Huskies have come out in formations featuring as many as three tight ends lumped together at once, sets that are built for power-running plays or used for decoys.

"If they can pick it up and play consistent and make plays at the same time, they'll earn the right to play," Donovan said of these guys.

The scholarship tight ends run seven deep, also counting 6-foot-3, 250-pound junior Jack Westover, who largely assumes an H-back or fullback role; 6-foot-4, 235-pound redshirt freshman Mason West, who's been injured much of the spring; and newcomer Caden Jumper, a 6-foot-3, 250-pound true freshman who reported early.

Add to that non-scholarship players in Zeke Pelluer, a 6-foot-5, 255-pound sophomore and the son of former Husky quarterback Steve Pelluer; plus 6-foot-4, 250-pound sophomore Carson Smith, 6-foot-5, 235-pound freshman Wilson Schwartz and 6-foot, 240-pound redshirt freshman Javon Forward.

In most cases, the UW requires that its prospective tight ends show up with a certain size or they need not apply.

"We've got some dudes, for sure," Donovan said. "We've got a good room right there, man."

Oh yeah, Otton still ranks among the nation's top half-dozen tight ends, but he'll take a back seat this spring.

