No Time for Sentiment for Fautanu and Huskies Going into Cal

Michael Penix Jr. is like one of those A-list celebrities who travels with an entourage, or, better yet, a team of mean security guards.

No one is more dedicated, more point blank, any nastier in keeping hands off of the University of Washington's record-setting quarterback than Troy Fautanu.

"I take the responsibility pretty heavily," said Fautanu, the Huskies' starting left tackle for three games after moving from guard. "Like I told them — like they know — I'll play whatever position they want me to play. I like tackle. I'm more comfortable out there."

A well-positioned and content Fautanu is a productive Fautanu.

He enters Saturday night's California game well aware another former teammate awaits him and the Huskies, but he basically said been there, done that.

Three games ago, Fautanu and his teammates dealt with former UW edge rusher Laiatu Latu, now at UCLA, before he goes head to head with former Husky linebacker Jackson Sirmon.

Sorry, but this second reunion loses out in uniqueness.

"We've kind of been through this already with UCLA, going against former teammate in that," Fautanu said. "It's not anything crazy. Like during the game, I don't associate myself with him."

No, Fautanu doesn't really have any sentimental thoughts, just competitive ones, for game eight. He and his fellow linemen have permitted just three sacks of Penix, whose coming off his UW record 516-yard, 4-touchdown passing game.

"Of course, we were teammates for awhile and I've gone against him for a couple years," the sophomore tackle said of Sirmon. "I'm excited, man. We're going to get after them, no matter who it is."

Fautanu would rather talk about Jaxson than Jackson. Having swapped positions, he and Kirkland talk all the time about how the job should be done. They seem to mesh well and they have everyone else playing with a certain nastiness up front, too.

Everything about their position swap seems to be working how the coaches envisioned it.

"We're being really confident it's a strength for us with Jaxson inside," UW coach Kalen DeBoer said. "The way he moves people and just his size, it's hard to push through him. The pocket's been really clean. Troy's doing a good job on the outside. It's really a good combination for us."

After having ankle surgery, fighting to get his college eligibility back and his eventual late start, Kirkland gradually is regaining the notoriety he previously carried. He recently was added to the Lombardi Award watch list for an accolade that goes to the nation's top lineman, offense or defense.



"Jaxson's got so much time under his belt, he's like a vet," Fautanu said. "I've looked to him for the last three years and it's been the same thing, but now instead of backing him I'm playing next to him. It's nice to get pointers from him. ... I'll take the advice because he knows what he's doing."

