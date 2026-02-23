Numbers Don't Lie: Huskies' John Mills Is Huge -- And Good

A few weeks ago, John Mills was asked about his weight and what he was packing these days?

Around 340 was the casual answer.

Now think about that again.

This University of Washington sophomore offensive lineman weighs more than the equivalent of two Kevin Green Jr.s and it's no big deal, no obstacle whatsoever, a badge of honor in fact.

Other guys previously who were as big or bigger -- Ulumoo Ale comes to mind -- either had trouble getting or staying on the field, used in spots because of stamina and mobility, or were moved to defense to become a situational player.

Not only is the 6-foot-6 Mills huge, he wears it well.

Pro Football Focus, in its analytical ways, revealed over the weekend that this Husky offensive guard, with just that one season under his belt, was the highest graded freshman offensive lineman across college football last season.

All Glory To God🙏🏻 https://t.co/gCproF9aH6 — John Mills (@_JohnMills_) February 23, 2026

PFF gave him an 80.2 grade and is usually fairly profound in its statistical projections, though don't get us started on its way-too-early top 25 team forecast.

California and Arizona singled out, and no UW, really?

Mills' presence alone should elevate the Huskies to the top 15 of just about any preseason ranking.

For an offensive lineman, he's athletic, intimidating and, above all, just plain massive. He says he's trying to turn his body into a pro football model.

John Mills is a fearsome player at 6-foot-6 and 342 pounds who can run. | Dave Sizer photo

In his first year, he became the earliest freshman offensive lineman to start right out of the chute for the UW at left guard and later at right tackle. Not as a redshirt. Not as a grayshirt. Not in the middle of the season.

Mills was out there from day one on the Husky schedule, opening 11 games in all, and missing two only because of a high-ankle sprain.

Entering his sophomore year, he has this statistical forensic evidence that suggests he's really good.

Mills just doesn't have the all-encompassing reputation circulating that he's an elite player, but that sort of recognition will come the more he plays and the more the Huskies win.

Put him in front of the cameras more, and the rest of college football will see that he's different and entertaining.

He's Freddie Krueger funny, like a nightmare on Montlake Boulevard. With his extra-long blond locks, he looks like he's in a San Francisco rock band, either as the lead guitar player or as a roadie, rather than just a resident of that fair city.

Mills and the Huskies need to start winning at a higher level, against a Penn State or an Indiana, and people will start wondering who got them there.

Beyond the numbers and all that stringy hair, they'll realize John Mills will be greatly esponsible and should be recognized as such.

