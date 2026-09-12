Omar Khan Gets His Career Off the Ground for UW

Midway through the second quarter, with the University of Washington football team trying to shake off a most discouraging turn of events -- a missed 29-yard field goal attempt -- a feel-good moment emerged for the Huskies.

Omar Khan took the field on game day for the first time.

In his third season with the UW, this thickly built 6-foot-4, 310-pound defensive tackle from the Houston metro area made his college football debut.

There were no trumpets blaring, no drum roll rattling, no announcement of his good fortune. He just ran out on the field in his No. 98 and took it all in.

"He's just a guy who put his head down and went to work," defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. "He's a completely different player than he was a year ago."

Omar Khan pauses to show his college allegiance as a Texas high school wrestler. | Khan

Why this was so noteworthy is Khan signed with Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff and then never played for two years.

With the transfer portal beckoning everyone to come give it a try, no one would have faulted this big Texan had he left.

After all, everyone on the Husky defensive line except for him and starter Elinneus Davis exited for graduation purposes, NFL aspirations or to join another college team after last season.

"You see the work in individual [drills], mastering like techniques, and fundamentals show up when we're in 11-on-11 situations," Walters said. "So he's put himself into position to help us on game day."

He played again in the second half and was one of a half-dozen defensive tackles the Huskies used in the 24-10 victory over WSU.

Khan would be considered a throw-back player, which is someone who still goes through the development process rather than take the easy way out and continually shop for a place to get on the field quicker.

The Huskies found him at Bridgeland High School in Cypress, Texas, which is located northwest of the sprawling Houston area.

Deboer's staff was drawn to his size mixed with an athleticism that made him a championship wrestler. He won a district title as a senior and was 38-0 before advancing as far as the 6A state semifinals.

Omar Khan was back in Texas when the Huskies went to the 2024 Sun Bowl. | UW

To watch him stretch out before practice, he sometimes puts his massive frame through certain bends and contortions, which are an offshoot of his wrestling career.

"The way he sort of dove into technique and fundamentals, and the consistency in which he improved, all led to him to have the right to be on the field with meaningful snaps," Walters said.