Russell Davis Returned With a Vengeance for Huskies

Russell Davis II didn't waste any time making something happen for the University of Washington defense in the Apple Cup because, well, time has never been on his side in Montlake.

After two injury-filled years with the Huskies, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound edge rusher provided a sack of Washington State quarterback Caden Pinnick on his first play since 2024 in the opening quarter of the UW's season-opening 24-10 victory.

Babe Ruth, or in this case Jedd Fisch, told everyone it was coming.

"Coach Fisch said, 'As soon as he plays, I guarantee he's going to get a sack,' " defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. "Sure enough, the first play he was in, he got a sack."

Russell Davis is back after missing the entire 2025 season. | Dave Sizer photo

The son of a former Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle and his namesake, Davis was sent on to the field with freshman edge Ramzak Fruean to provide a hyperactive pass rush on a third-and-3 play at the WSU 42. It was the Huskies' second defensive series of the game.

Davis lined up to the quarterback's right, pushed Cougars offensive tackle Jonny Lester backward a couple of steps and then cut inside and dropped Pinnick in the pocket.

Fruean was the first one to get to Davis and pound him on his back before his fellow edge rusher could even get to his feet.

"Definitely it's good to see him out there," Walters said. "It brings us joy as a staff just because of the adversity he's faced."

Fisch relayed how Davis gets a sack on every 12th play he's on the field, with his ratio helped greatly by his 3-sack performance against UCLA in 2024, in his previous UW outing. It was a performance that earned him Big Ten co-Defensive Player of the Week recognition

"That's Deuce, that's Deuce Davis," his coach said. "The guy is an unbelievable pass rusher."

To readdress his medical chart that has significantly affected his presence on the depth chart, Davis dealt with an assortment of injuries and was on crutches in 2024 that prevented him from playing until the ninth game against USC, a 26-21 victory at Husky Stadium.

He entered just three games in all that season, making a token appearance at Penn State, before the Huskies unleashed him on UCLA and former UW quarterback Ethan Garbers.

Davis came up with his three sacks, which included a strip and a fumble recovery all in one play for him.

Russell Davis II celebrates his sack and fumble recovery against UCLA in 2024. | UW

Three days later, he was done for the season after suffering an elbow injury in practice.

After rehabbing the elbow and missing 2025 spring football, he tore a knee ACL that summer and missed the season.

Now he's back, a man of many sacks, with four in all at the UW, with hopefully for him time to claim a lot more.

"To see him get out there and make that play from the jump was super fun to watch," Walters said.