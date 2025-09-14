Omari Evans Tries To Escape Limbo To Help the Huskies
From what little outsiders have seen of him in Montlake, wide receiver Omari Evans, the Penn State transfer, appears to have considerable football talent.
In the offseason, his University of Washington football coaches told how they went after him in the portal because he was faster than all of their returning pass-catchers, providing a certifiable deep threat that previously wasn't found on the roster, though Denzel Boston might argue that point.
On the first day of UW spring football, the 6-foot, 195-pound Evans made a positive first impression, catching three touchdown passes of 35, 25 and 15 yards near the end of practice in Dempsey Indoor.
However, the native Texan has been injured more often than not since that early April afternoon. In the process, he finds himself having fallen behind some extraordinarily advanced young Husky receivers.
"You don't know when your number is going to be called," UW offensive coordinator Jimmie Dougherty said. "You've got to be ready for it when it does happen. I expect him to have a good attitude about it."
Still, Evans might find himself faced with the Bryun Parham decision -- with a redshirt to burn, he might feel compelled to go elsewhere to make sure he plays enough next year to make himself an NFL prospect.
Parham, a 5-foot-11, 227-pound senior linebacker, came to the UW last season after a well-decorated career at San Jose State, appeared in four games, even started one of them, and then walked away from the Huskies.
He transferred to Connecticut for higher visibility. He wasn't going to unseat then seniors Carson Bruene and Alphonzo Tuputala as a starter on Jedd Fisch's team, plus freshman Khmori House had begun to make a move for playing time.
So with the season in play, Parham left. Ironically, he found a new home this season as a starter on a UConn team coached by Jim Mora Jr., a former UW linebacker and safety.
For the opener against Colorado State, Evans was beat out for the Huskies' starting slot receiver position by freshman Raiden Vines-Bright and then became injured again and hasn't played yet this season.
With yet another UW receiver job opening up following Rashid Williams' collarbone injury last weekend, freshman Dezmen Roebuck claimed that opportunity and will start Saturday's Apple Cup against Washington State.
Waiting in the wings are freshman Chris Lawson, redshirt freshman Justice Williams, sophomore Audric Harris and junior Kevin Green Jr., with each getting on the field last week and all except Green coming away with receptions.
After playing in 16 games and starting six in 2024, Evans supposedly left Penn State because he wanted a more high-profile receiver role and put up some numbers that would help his NFL pursuits.
In three seasons with the Nittany Lions, he came up with just 30 career catches for 564 yards and 7 touchdowns, which are seasonal stats for a lot of people.
Whatever he does, Evans foremost needs to reclaim his health and at least give the Huskies another determined effort to get into the rotation.
