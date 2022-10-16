Once-Idle Adams Responds with TD, Tough Yards When Summoned

Some wondered aloud whether Sam Adams II, who was continuously injured and largely unavailable for two seasons, would ever play for the University of Washington football team.

That question surrounding the young running back has been answered.

For the second consecutive game, the Huskies called for the 6-foot-2, 198-pound redshirt freshman, who's the son of a former Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman and the grandson of a deceased NFL offensive guard — all named Sam Adams — and put him in crucial situations.

Adams took the field in the first quarter against Arizona on Saturday at Husky Stadium with fellow running back Richard Newton in street clothes and unable to play, Will Nixon relegated to special-teams duty and starter Wayne Taulapapa apparently on a snap limit after injuring an ankle the game before.

"Sam's been just right there," UW coach Kalen DeBoer said. "[We] got a couple guys banged up from last week's game and it's next man up. Sam's chomping at the bit."

Adams responded by scoring his first Husky touchdown on a 4-yard pass from Michael Penix Jr. with eight seconds left in the first half to put his team ahead for good and rushing six times for 20 yards in the 49-39 victory. He had a 9-yard run the first time he touched the ball.

"He's worked hard," DeBoer said. "I just really appreciate how he's coming to work every day and waiting for his opportunity and that was [Saturday]. [We] just have a lot of trust in him."

The week before at Arizona State, Adams was one of five running backs used by the Huskies. He ran the ball once and caught it once for short gains and was on the field in Tempe when the 45-38 loss ended.

Adams, who was a 4-star recruit and had more than 40 scholarship offers to choose from coming out of Eastside Catholic High School in the Seattle suburbs, made his collegiate debut a month ago against Stanford. He rushed the ball twice in the UW's 40-22 victory at Husky Stadium.

"I feel like we still have a lot of potential left in our offense when guys like that are getting just a few snaps," DeBoer said. "Each week, you never know who's going to show up and lead the charge."

