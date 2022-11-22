Skylar Lin Gallery: One Last Look at UW's Buffalo Stampede

The University of Washington football team and photographer Skylar Lin were a lot alike when at Husky Stadium for seven games this season.

They both went unbeaten and finished exceptionally strong.

While the Huskies were separating themselves fairly quickly from Colorado for a 54-7 victory, Lin, a UW architectural student and a photographer when he wants to be for Inside the Huskies at SI.com, had one of his best days behind the camera, as well.

He captured the best image we saw of Cameron Davis' hovering over Colorado players before his barrel roll into the end zone, looking every bit like some UFO levitating over Seattle. Lin was in a perfect vantage point to take multiple frames of that shot.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH The Huskies were at their most dominant in beating the Colorado Buffaloes 54-7. 10 Gallery 10 Images

Lin was there to capture all of the emotional moments, the big plays, the quirky scenes of a chilly, yet productive Husky outing in front of a crowd of 60,000-plus people, bowl games scouts and likely a pro scout here and there.

Our prodigy photographer came to us a year ago just randomly seeking advice on how to join the veteran media camera men who document games across the city with their lenses. We put him to work and have never regretted that move. In fact, the UW athletic department now utilizes him as a videographer for various Husky sports.

While his work is done in football, Lin will continue to entertain us with game-night images of UW basketball.

