One of Fisch's Starting Arizona OGs Announces He's Portal Bound
With the transfer portal officially opening on Monday, Jedd Fisch's University of Washington football talent scouts are preparing to dive in and see who's available, but they're not going to take just any Larry, Curley or Moe.
On second thought, Moe might be a serious option -- as in former Arizona offensive guard Wendell Moe Jr., a 27-game starter for the Wildcats who revealed on Friday he will test the portal landscape with two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Fisch continuously speaks about making this season's sometimes overmatched Husky offensive line a lot bigger and more physical for Big Ten play, and he would take a significant step in doing that by adding the 6-foot-2, 339-pound Moe.
From Long Beach Poly High School, Moe signed on with Arizona in 2022 after de-committing from Morgan State, which was his only other offer at the time. He started three of the four games he appeared in as a Wildcats freshman, getting off to a late start after suffering a concussion in fall camp.
A year ago, Moe started all 13 games for Fisch's staff at left guard, helped Arizona to a 10-3 season capped by a 38-24 Alamo Bowl victory over Oklahoma and was tabbed as an AP second-team All-Pac-12 selection.
This season for new coach Bob Brennan, Moe switched back and forth between the two guard positions, pulling 638 snaps on the left side and 122 on the right, while opening 11 of the 12 games for the 4-8 Wildcats.
The Huskies clearly could use some veteran guard help going forward, namely because sophomore Landen Hatchett will move from starting right guard to his more natural position at center and become the No. 1 guy in 2025.
Also, junior Gaard Memmelaar, an 11-game starter at left guard so far, recently went through Senior Day ceremonies before the UCLA game and appears to be somewhat physically spent after coming back from a knee injury that sidelined him for all of the 2023 season. Against Oregon last weekend, Memmelaar shared the game snaps with fellow senior Enokk Vimahi, the Ohio State transfer.
