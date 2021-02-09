One-time UW Recruit Martin Transfers In from Texas A&M

The Southern California native was a one-time 4-star recruit but not a starter at the SEC school.

Edge rusher Jeremiah Martin has left Texas A&M to play for the University of Washington, becoming the Huskies' third transfer portal pick-up this offseason and the second from a Texas school.

Originally from San Bernardino, California, the 6-foot-5, 262-pound junior outside linebacker joins Colorado State quarterback Patrick O'Brien and Texas Tech wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk as new veteran additions to the UW roster.

Martin appeared in 32 games for the Aggies over three seasons, but he couldn't crack the starting lineup, presumably one of the reasons he left. Maybe a bit of an underachiever, he finished with just 11 tackles over that time, including 3 tackles for loss.

He enters one of the Huskies' most competitive position rooms. Returning are junior Zion Tupuola-Fetui, a first-team All-Pac-12 selection; senior Ryan Bowman, a 2019 second-team All-Pac-12 pick; and redshirt freshman Sav'ell Smalls, a one-time 5-star recruit. Add to this group projected starter Laiatu Latu, a sophomore who missed last season with an injury.

ZTF enjoyed a breakthrough season, coming up with seven sacks in his first three games, and he ranked among the nation's leaders in average sacks per game. Bowman's most recent season was cut short after two starts by illness. Smalls stepped in when Bowman sat out. Latu was supposed to be as good if not better than all of them.

Martin was a 4-star recruit coming out of Cajon High School after picking up 30 sacks in his career. He chose Texas A&M and the Southeastern conference over the Huskies, Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC and several others.

This past season, he appeared in eight games for the 9-1 Aggies, who lost only to Alabama in their second game, 52-24. That was one of the games he sat out because of injury.

Martin finished up his time at A&M in the Orange Bowl against North Carolina, a 41-27 victory. He also played in the Gator and the Texas bowls.

He should have two seasons of eligibility left because of pandemic allowances. He'll likely have to change numbers at the UW. His trademark No. 15 currently is worn by sophomore inside linebacker Daniel Heimuli on defense.

