Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
Search

Onwuzurike and Tryon Used to be Side by Side; Now it's Back to Back

The former Huskies turn up in the same mock draft, almost in the same breath.
Author:
Publish date:

So you thought the Super Bowl played out 10 days ago.

No, the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still going at it.

They're side by side, fighting over draft choices now.

In the latest thesportsdrop.com mock NFL draft, they're battling for Huskies.

In this well-distributed talent breakdown, the site shows former UW defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike going to the Kansas City Chiefs with pick No. 31 and Husky edge rusher Joe Tryon taken on the very next selection to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Onwuzurike and Tryon.

Tryon and Onwuzurike. 

They carry similar draft weight.

This isn't the first time these two have been paired in the first round of a mock draft before. 

There have been a number playing out similar to this one.

Actually, this is the initial time that one of these 1-through-32 listings has them these particular Huskies slotted back to back.

Going to the Chiefs and Bucs. 

It easily could have been reversed.

The analysts suggest each team could use some defensive-line help. 

So what's the difference between someone coming up the middle to cause havoc versus off the edge to create mayhem?

Both players come highly regarded in most of the early draft communications.

Both opted out of this past UW football season.

Both seemingly have very promising pro careers ahead of them.

The Chiefs and Bucs would be happy to have them.

Thesportsdrop.com has it neck in neck in the race for Huskies. 

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Levi Onwuzurike and Joe Tryon turned up back to back in a mock draft.
Football

Onwuzurike and Tryon Used to be Side by Side; Now it's Back to Back

Brody Reese Lead Image
Recruiting

Oregon Walk-on DL Ready to Wrestle for Husky Playing Time

Alex Molden and Alex Cook celebrate against Utah.
Husky Legends

The Most Comprehensive Look at Elijah Molden as an NFL Draft Prospect

Cade Otton scores against Utah in 2020 season.
Football

Looking at Cade Otton and Nation's Top 10 Tight Ends

Katin Houser no pads
Recruiting

Surf's Up for 2022 California QB, Hoping to Catch a Husky Wave

Marcus Tsohonis beats WSU with this runner with 2.4 seconds left.
Basketball

Marcus Tsohonis Can Change a 20 — Here are 5 Examples

Hugh McElhenny (32) and an injured Don Heinrich relax on the UW bench.
Husky Legends

Top 10 All-Time NFL Huskies Are Led by 'The King,' Other Royalty

Noah Williams and Nate Roberts battled in Seattle a week ago.
Basketball

Follow the Leader? Huskies Eke Out Win on Tsohonis Buzzer-Beater