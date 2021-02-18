Onwuzurike and Tryon Used to be Side by Side; Now it's Back to Back

The former Huskies turn up in the same mock draft, almost in the same breath.

So you thought the Super Bowl played out 10 days ago.

No, the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still going at it.

They're side by side, fighting over draft choices now.

In the latest thesportsdrop.com mock NFL draft, they're battling for Huskies.

In this well-distributed talent breakdown, the site shows former UW defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike going to the Kansas City Chiefs with pick No. 31 and Husky edge rusher Joe Tryon taken on the very next selection to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Onwuzurike and Tryon.

Tryon and Onwuzurike.

They carry similar draft weight.

This isn't the first time these two have been paired in the first round of a mock draft before.

There have been a number playing out similar to this one.

Actually, this is the initial time that one of these 1-through-32 listings has them these particular Huskies slotted back to back.

Going to the Chiefs and Bucs.

It easily could have been reversed.

The analysts suggest each team could use some defensive-line help.

So what's the difference between someone coming up the middle to cause havoc versus off the edge to create mayhem?

Both players come highly regarded in most of the early draft communications.

Both opted out of this past UW football season.

Both seemingly have very promising pro careers ahead of them.

The Chiefs and Bucs would be happy to have them.

Thesportsdrop.com has it neck in neck in the race for Huskies.

