SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Onwuzurike Opts Out of UW Senior Season to Pursue NFL Options

Dan Raley

Levin Onwuzurike won't be waiting around for Pac-12 football's belated start.

On Thursday, the University of Washington senior defensive tackle, a preseason All-American candidate, announced he was opting out to prepare for the NFL draft.

Onwuzurike is the second Husky player and defensive starter to leave early, joining junior outside linebacker Joe Tryon, another All-American candidate. He's also the ninth Pac-12 headliner to give up eligibility. 

It was thought all along that the 6-foot-3, 288-pound Texan might not return. He graduated from the UW in June and couldn't wait forever for the conference to resume football.

Senior cornerback Elijah Molden, another honors UW candidate and yet another possibility to leave early, wished his teammate well on social media, as did other Husky players.

All along, Onwuzurike had made preparations for his final college season, even changing his number from 95 to 9, but his career is over now. 

 

Onwuzurike was named first-team All-Pac-12 after having a breakout season as a junior. He leaves after appearing in 39 games, starting 16 of them. He finished with 95 career tackles, 45 last season. He had 16 tackles for loss, including six in 2019.

With his strength and quickness, he's expected to be a high- to middle-round draft pick. 

The Huskies will miss Onwuzurike but have several young candidates such as sophomores Tuli Letuligasenoa and Taki Taimani capable of replacing him.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
monkeyarms
monkeyarms

Yawn....lol. Best wishes to Levi with his professional career(s).

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Who is Kevin Richardson? On a Stark 1977 Day, He was a Suicidal Husky

The former University of Washington defensive lineman openly discusses his brush with personal darkness and despair. He's writing a book about it.

Dan Raley

by

Mpdawg19

Stevenson is the Key to Husky Hoop Revival — But He Needs Eligibility

The Wichita State transfer is being counted on to provide a lot more than points, but he needs an NCAA waiver to play right away.

Dan Raley

by

GolfHocho

Who is Kevin Richardson? Better Yet, Who is Kevin 'James' Richardson?

The former University of Washington defensive tackle redesigned his name to pay homage to his coaches and for other reasons.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Choosing the Husky Starting Lineup: 10 Reasons to Make a Bold ILB Choice

We make a wild-card pick, one that might seem rash, to bolster Washington's second row of defense. The Haka sold us.

Dan Raley

Governor, Washington HS leaders Meet to Address Athletics Shutdown

Local trainer Tracy Ford hopes that all of the decision-makers factor in mental health and social action needs as they address the pandemic pause on sports.

Mike Martin

Road to 1991 Perfection: Hobert Confident as UW QB? Not Really

Billy Joe was looking at becoming a tight end or a linebacker before Rose Bowl MVP quarterback Mark Brunell got hurt in spring practice. He turned out OK.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

WATCH/LISTEN: How Important Was Budda Baker's Flip from Oregon to Washington?

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Mike Martin and Trevor Mueller discuss the importance of the 2013 commitment flip of the safety backtracking to the Washington program — short term and long term.

Mike Martin

by

DawgUgly

Instant Reaction: Social Media Response to Big Ten Move, Pac-12 Limbo

Not everyone is happy after the Big Ten announced it would launch a season in October. For instance, Pac-12 players.

Mike Martin

Former Husky Myles Bryant Makes Patriots' 53-Man Roster

The University of Washington defensive back has been promoted from New England's practice squad to the active roster.

Trevor Mueller

College Basketball Gets Go-Ahead to Play Games on Nov. 25

Could the Pac-12 play basketball games before football is permitted? It's up to the health experts and their limitations on public gatherings.

Dan Raley