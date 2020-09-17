Onwuzurike Opts Out of UW Senior Season to Pursue NFL Options

Levin Onwuzurike won't be waiting around for Pac-12 football's belated start.

On Thursday, the University of Washington senior defensive tackle, a preseason All-American candidate, announced he was opting out to prepare for the NFL draft.

Onwuzurike is the second Husky player and defensive starter to leave early, joining junior outside linebacker Joe Tryon, another All-American candidate. He's also the ninth Pac-12 headliner to give up eligibility.

It was thought all along that the 6-foot-3, 288-pound Texan might not return. He graduated from the UW in June and couldn't wait forever for the conference to resume football.

Senior cornerback Elijah Molden, another honors UW candidate and yet another possibility to leave early, wished his teammate well on social media, as did other Husky players.

All along, Onwuzurike had made preparations for his final college season, even changing his number from 95 to 9, but his career is over now.

Onwuzurike was named first-team All-Pac-12 after having a breakout season as a junior. He leaves after appearing in 39 games, starting 16 of them. He finished with 95 career tackles, 45 last season. He had 16 tackles for loss, including six in 2019.

With his strength and quickness, he's expected to be a high- to middle-round draft pick.

The Huskies will miss Onwuzurike but have several young candidates such as sophomores Tuli Letuligasenoa and Taki Taimani capable of replacing him.

