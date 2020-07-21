Onwuzurike Out to Become Second Husky Outland Trophy Winner

HuskyMaven
Levi Onwuzurike is one of those guys who doesn't get nearly enough credit for what he does on the football field. 

The University of Washington defensive tackle from Allen, Texas, usually finds himself in the middle of the action, using his strength and speed to disrupt things, while forcing opposing teams to run away from him. Others get the credit for the tackle.

So it only seems right that Onwuzurike is one of the 85 players on the watch list for the  75th Outland Trophy — an award created to honor the nation's top interior lineman, offense or defense.

It was created by Dr. John Outland, an 1890s University of Pennsylvania football player who funded this award in his name in 1946 for one reason. 

He didn't think linemen, like himself, got enough credit.

As far as the Outland Trophy goes, multiple players from the UW, WSU or simply the state have stepped up as winners.

The only other Husky to claim the trophy was defensive tackle Steve Emtman, who won everything in 1991 as the nation's most dominant player in the trenches. The Cheney, Washington, product led the UW to the Rose Bowl against Michigan and a national championship and he was further rewarded by being the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft.

In 2002, Washington State's Rien Long, a defensive tackle from Anacortes, Washington, accepted the Outland Trophy for leading the Cougars to the Rose Bowl against Michigan.

In 2015, Stanford offensive guard Josh Garnett received the Outland. As the son of former UW defensive tackle Scott Garnett, he came out of Puyallup, Washington, as a high-profile recruit, but he didn't want to stay home and play for the Huskies. 

Now it's Onwuzurike's turn to see if he can join them with his UW connection. A 6-foot-3, 288-pound senior, he comes off a season in which he was named as an All-Pac-12, first-team selection. Moving forward, Athlon Sports has singled him out a preseason first-team All-America choice.

The 85 candidates represent 17 schools in 10 conferences. Eleven of the players hail from the Pac-12, including Oregon junior offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who won the award in 2019.  

Outland candidates can be added and subtracted throughout the season. The trophy is awarded in early December. Here's a complete list of previous winners. 

