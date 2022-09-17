Orange Bowl Captain Weighs In on the Huskies on a Big Day

Jimmy Rodgers is like a lot of former University of Washington football players. He's waiting to see if the Huskies are back or not.

The former Orange Bowl safety and team captain and his Husky teammates previously met with new coach Kalen DeBoer this offseason, and they gave him high marks for reconnecting with their generations of Don James players and beyond.

But it's crunch time and, after watching last year's football team crash and burn under Jimmy Lake's leadership, Rodgers and the others just aren't sure how long it will take for their Huskies to return to college football prominence, to share in the glory they once enjoyed.

From personal experience, however, they can tell you that a win over a team from the Big Ten today would go a long way to making good things happen.

Rodgers never played against Michigan State, but he faced Michigan in his second game in the 1984 season and it went well. He was CBS-TV Defensive Player of the Game in a 20-11 victory on the road that set the tone for an 11-1 run that ended with a resounding victory over Oklahoma in Miami and Brian Bosworth, the Sooners and Seahawks linebacker and that folksy Dr. Pepper sheriff.

Going into this one, Rodgers feels the foundation being built for Husky success.

"I like Kalen DeBoer quite a bit," he said. "I went to his first practice and I was really shocked in how organized they were. I thought they must have practiced to practice. They were just that organized. You didn't see any dumb penalties, not that there are any smart penalties out there. So they seem extremely organized."

Looking over the lineup, Rodgers likes the fact that four of the captains are transfers, bringing new leadership to the team. The reality that last year's starters in linebacker Carson Bruener, edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui, offensive tackle Vic Curne and quarterback Dylan Morris are coming off the bench means things are a lot more competitive.

He likes what he sees of the new quarterback, the receivers around Michael Penix Jr. and the linebacking corps. He's not sure how physical the Husky lines will be. He's a little concerned about the special teams. He's most worried about the secondary.

"The defensive backs are a huge question mark," Rodgers said.

A key to season-long success, he says, will be in getting backup players ready to step up as the schedule takes its toll on others and the always-tough games against Oregon and Washington State come into view.

"Come November, when you play those guys, and you know we don't play USC, but you play those teams and you have to have depth," Rodgers said.

Above all, the old Orange Bowl captain is curious about these Huskies and how they'll respond today on a big stage with a national TV broadcast. He's hopeful, but he doesn't want to get too far ahead of the process of restoring the team to more competitive levels.

"We don't want to drink the Kool-Aid and it's hard not to," Rodgers said. "I love my Huskies. I cheer for them. How much difference can a really good coach make? That's the question. There's a lot of talent, a lot of good transfers. So we'll see."

