Oregon Downs Huskies On Way to Postseason
Three hundred and sixty-five days later and 286 miles farther north, not much was different -- Oregon still had the better football team.
On an overcast and downcast day at Husky Stadium, the fifth-ranked Ducks came in and showed why they're headed for the College Football Playoff and Washington is not by giving the Huskies a sound 26-14 beating before a crowd of 72,376.
Right from the start, Oregon (11-1 overall, 8-1 Big Ten) set the tone by sacking Demond Williams Jr. on two of the Huskies' first four plays.
If there was any consolation, the Huskies (8-4, 5-4) closed the gap on last year's outcome in Eugene (49-21) and the slowed the defensive free-for-all on Williams (from 10 to 3 sacks), but the UW still lost.
Not even two touchdown catches by senior Denzel Boston or a 14-carry, 105-yard rushing performance by sophomore Adam Mohammed, his second time over the century mark in two weeks, could slow the Ducks.
Jedd Fisch's staff started three freshmen in linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, safety Rylon Dillard-Allen and cornerback Dylan Robinson. While it was a glimpse at the future, it wasn't quite perfect.
On Oregon's opening series, wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan got behind Robinson to haul in a 35-yard pass on a third-and-7 call, putting the visitors on the UW 33. Three plays later, the Ducks were on the scoreboard first after settling for Atticus Sappington's 46-yard field goal.
Robinson later atoned for his coverage lapse by screaming in from the left side to sack Dante Moore for an 8-yard loss on a third-and-4 play.
Meantime, the Huskies couldn't get anything going until their fourth possession. Taking over at the Oregon 44, they reached the 21 following 9- and 14-yard runs by Mohammed, but got no closer and came away without any points.
Williams tried to lob one for Boston in the end zone only to have nickelback Jadon Canady drift over and intercept the ball in the end zone.
The first quarter ended with Oregon holding up a 3-0 lead.
While the Huskies couldn't sustain a drive, Mohammed was impressive by leading all rushers with 50 yards on five carries over the opening 15 minutes.
However, Oregon turned that end-zone takeaway into points by moving 80 yards in 14 plays for Moore's one-yard plunge and the visitors led 10-0 with 10:54 left in the first half.
The Ducks next added another Sappington field goal, this from 32 yards out, and they were up 13-0 with 3:18 until intermission.
The UW could have rolled over right there, but finally settled down and closed out the half with a much-needed score.
Moving 75 yards in 12 plays, Williams twice connected with freshman wide receiver Dezmen Roebuck with passes of 11 and 15 on third-down plays to keep the drive going. On the first catch, Roebuck took a ferocious hit but bounced to his feet at the Oregon 23.
With just 10 seconds left in the half, Williams was struck by Oregon linebacker Jerry Mixon as he released the ball, but he still got it to Boston for a 3-yard touchdown reception.
The teams left the field at the break with the Ducks up 13-7.
Back at it, the Ducks made this a two-score game again by posting a pair of field goals on their first two drives.
Sappington converted 37- and 51-yard kicks, with the longer one just sneaking over the crossbar into the breeze coming off of Lake Washington with 2:34 left in the third quarter.
Outside of an 11-yard catch and 19-yard scamper by the energized Mohammed, the Huskies had nothing else to show for the third quarter.
The Huskies finally got a second wind entering the final 15 minutes. They methodically moved 69 yards in 13 playsfor a score to put things in question again.
Williams found Boston again, this time on a fourth-9 play from the 14, with the wide receiver getting free in the right corner of the end zone. The drive took 5 minutes and 54 seconds. With 8:54 left, it was a game in question again.
That lasted all of 59 seconds.
That's how long it took for the Ducks to come storming back with a 64-yard touchdown pass to Malik Benson over the middle from Moore to put the game out of reach again and it stayed that way.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: