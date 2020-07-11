Pac-12 Discloses that Commissioner Larry Scott is Positive for COVID-19

With the Pac-12 Conference already reeling from novel coronavirus concerns, it revealed yet another complication caused by the contagion — commissioner Larry Scott has tested positive for it.

The league made this disclosure on Friday, the same day it announced that football and its other fall sports would play league games only.

"After experience mild flu-like symptoms late this week and out of an abundance of caution, Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott was tested for COVID-19," the league said in a statement. "The test for Commissioner Scott me back positive, and as a result he is self-quarantining at the direction of his physician."

Scott, 55, has been the conference leader since 2009. He continues to handle his leadership duties remotely from his home in Danville, California, the league said.

The former chairman and CEO of the Women's Tennis Association, Scott joined the conference hailed as someone who would bring great change and success to the Pac-12. However, he's been under fire in recent years for the league's failure to compete for national championships in football and men's basketball, plus other competitive drawbacks.

At times, the Pac-12 has been considered the fifth best among the Power Five conferences, which is discerning to its academic leaders and fans.

There have been suggestions that presidents of the Pac-12 schools are looking to force Scott out. His contract, which pays him $5 million per year, comes up for renewal in 2022. The disenchanted leaders could move to try to buy him out.

Scott has overseen the conference expansion from 10 to 12 teams, bringing in Colorado and Utah in 2011, and the creation of a football league championship game.