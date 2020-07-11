HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
Husky Legends
Football

Pac-12 Discloses that Commissioner Larry Scott is Positive for COVID-19

Dan Raley

With the Pac-12 Conference already reeling from novel coronavirus concerns, it revealed yet another complication caused by the contagion — commissioner Larry Scott has tested positive for it.

The league made this disclosure on Friday, the same day it announced that football and its other fall sports would play league games only. 

"After experience mild flu-like symptoms late this week and out of an abundance of caution, Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott was tested for COVID-19," the league said in a statement. "The test for Commissioner Scott me back positive, and as a result he is self-quarantining at the direction of his physician."

Scott, 55, has been the conference leader since 2009. He continues to handle his leadership duties remotely from his home in Danville, California, the league said.

The former chairman and CEO of the Women's Tennis Association, Scott joined the conference hailed as someone who would bring great change and success to the Pac-12. However, he's been under fire in recent years for the league's failure to compete for national championships in football and men's basketball, plus other competitive drawbacks. 

At times, the Pac-12 has been considered the fifth best among the Power Five conferences, which is discerning to its academic leaders and fans.

There have been suggestions that presidents of the Pac-12 schools are looking to force Scott out. His contract, which pays him $5 million per year, comes up for renewal in 2022. The disenchanted leaders could move to try to buy him out.

Scott has overseen the conference expansion from 10 to 12 teams, bringing in Colorado and Utah in 2011, and the creation of a football league championship game. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OPINION: Look for UW to Play Fall Football Games; Who Knows How Many

Not everyone will get their college football teams on the football field, but the Huskies stand a chance of having some kind of schedule.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Eason Says He's a Gunslinger, But He'll Stay Holstered Once Joining Colts

Indianapolis leaders want to defuse any thoughts that the rookie from the University of Washington will play in the NFL anytime soon.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Instant Reaction: What Does Cancelation of the Washington-Michigan Game Mean?

The Huskies' first game of the season against the Big Ten powerhouse has been dropped for pandemic-related reasons. Kaila Olin, Trevor Mueller and Mike Martin discuss the implications and other options.

Mike Martin

by

Trev197

With Pac-12 Games Only, Who Will the Huskies Open With?

With Washington and the rest of the Pac-12 agreeing to play a conference-only schedule, here are a couple of options.

Dan Raley

Washington Provides Sneak Peek of 2021 Uniforms

The school officially severed ties with Nike a year ago, making Adidas the official supplier of football uniforms and shoes. On Wednesday, the Huskies showed off a new pair of cleats.

Mike Martin

by

SI Mike Martin

Dynamic Duos: UW Has Benefitted From a Connection Similar to Huard-to-Tinae

The Huskies' recruiting class of 2021 features a quarterback and one of his favorite receivers. This sort of connection isn't new to Washington. The others have paid big dividends.

Mike Martin

by

SI Mike Martin

What in the World: Sixkiller Finally Got His Pro Football Shot in Hawaii

In 1975, the once prolific University of Washington quarterback finally got paid to throw a football. He joined the short-lived WFL. It was fun while it lasted.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Michigan-UW Game Canceled by Big Ten Decision to Play League-Only Slate

Marquee college game becomes casualty of the coronavirus pandemic that shows no signs slackening as second wave of cases rock the nation.

Dan Raley

by

TianaCole

What Does A Successful Husky Football Season Look Like? We talk about it

With the 2020 season (hopefully) approaching, it's time to look ahead at what a successful season will look like for the University of Washington football program.

Kaila Olin

by

SI Mike Martin

Behind the Numbers: Shaping Washington's 2021 Recruiting Class

The Huskies are nearly two-thirds of the way through the 2021 recruiting cycle. We break it down numerically.

Mike Martin

by

SI Mike Martin