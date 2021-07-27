Pac-12 Media Likes Ducks to Beat UW in North, Win League Title

Conference forecasts, however, have been barely 50 percent correct in 60 years.

Pac-12 media members on Tuesday picked Oregon to win the conference football championship this fall, first choosing the Ducks to finish ahead of the University of Washington in the North Division race.

Mario Cristobal's team drew 27 first-place votes compared to USC with 10 and Utah with 3.

If it's any consolation to Husky fans, it should be noted that in 60 seasons of choosing a league champion, the media has been right just 32 times, just over 50 percent.

The Pac-12 championship game will be held on December 3 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, a new site. The game will be televised nationally by ABC.

In the North Division, media members cast 38 votes for Oregon to win it and just 2 selected the Huskies.

The championship predictions were revealed in Los Angeles at Pac-12 football media day.

The first game involving a conference team will feature UCLA hosting Hawaii at the Rose Bowl on August 28 at 12:30 p.m.

The North predictions go as follows (first-place votes in parantheses):

1) Oregon (38), 238 points

2) Washington (2), 189 points

3) California, 140 points

4) Stanford, 137 points

5) Oregon State, 71 points

6) Washington State, 65 points

The South race is forecast this way:

1) USC (27), 223 points

2) Utah (6), 183 points

3) Arizona State (6), 170 points

4) UCLA (1), 135 points

5) Colorado, 88 points

6) Arizona, 41 points

