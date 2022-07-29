Skip to main content

Pac-12 Media Picks Utah to Win It All, Huskies to Rebound

Utes pull almost all of the first-place votes in the preseason poll.
Media members pegged the University of Washington football team to finish sixth in the Pac-12 preseason poll as the Huskies continue to pick up the pieces from last season, which probably makes sense as a starting point.

However, the Utah Utes, voted No. 1, are the ones who stand to have the last laugh on everyone.

While USC and UCLA strut around as soon-to-be Big Ten members, and Oregon and Washington continue rate discussion as schools that otheres might poach, the team from Salt Lake City that nobody seems to pine for in realignment could be better than everyone.

The Utes drew 26 first-place votes to overwhelmingly top the media poll, collecting all but two set aside for Oregon and five delegated to USC.

Those schools rank 1-2-3 while UCLA and Oregon State came next before the Huskies entered the picture.

Broken up previously in divisions, Pac-12 teams were listed in straight a 1-through-12 ranking, which was how the league indicated it would settle league championship game qualifiers and other such business.

By best records. 

While media members only slot teams and don't pick records, the Huskies, with its sixth-place projection, would seem headed for a 7-5 regular season.

However, the UW's schedule this fall doesn't include Utah or USC and seems to bode well for a higher finish. 

Pac-12 media will be held on Friday in Los Angeles.

