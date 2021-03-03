Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketballSI.com
WATCH: Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth Reacts to UW Football Schedule

Husky Maven's Kaila Olin sat down with the veteran commentator for his take on the Washington schedule.
Yogi Roth of Pac-12 Networks knows as much about the conference football teams as anyone. Husky Maven's Kaila Olin caught up with him for his instant reaction to the recently released fall schedule. 

Does he feel that there is a trap game for the Huskies?

With a home game against Oregon, is Washington's schedule set up for the Huskies to win the Pac-12 North? 

The 6-minute conversations with Roth covers all aspects of how the schedule is laid out for the UW.

