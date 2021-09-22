Pac-12 Power Rankings and a Jake Curtis Prediction

The UW and Cal mirror each other in football regard while the veteran Bay Area journalist weighs in with his thoughts.

While a 52-3 victory over Arkansas State made Husky fans feel much better, it didn't elevate the University of Washington football team all that much in the Pac-12 power rankings.

Damage done from losses to Montana and Michigan will need to be offset by a string of strong performances by Jimmy Lake's team, beginning with its Pac-12 opener on Saturday night against California.

This Husky Stadium match-up should be a fairly competitive one. The UW (1-2) and the Bears (1-2) currently are tied for eighth in the latest power rankings compiled from votes by Sports Illustrated's six Pac-12 sites.

Meantime, Jake Curtis from Cal Sports Report offers a breakdown of this latest Cal team and a game prediction at the end of our conversation.

Curtis was a highly respected 27-year veteran for the San Francisco Chronicle in newspaper glory days, few people known more about the Cal Bears than this guy and he's always been point-blank in his sporting assessments.

See what Curtis thinks of this coming game on Saturday night in the video and check out our collective Pac-12 power rankings for Week 4:

SI PAC-12 FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

1. Oregon (6) 3-0 72 points

2. Stanford 2-1 65

3. UCLA 2-1 58

4. USC 2-1 55

5. Arizona State 2-1 47

6. Oregon State 2-1 35

7. Utah 1-2 34

8t. Cal 1-2 30

8t. Washington 1-2 30

10. Colorado 1-2 23

11. Washington State 1-2 14

12. Arizona 0-3 6

DONNIE DRUIN, ALL SUN DEVILS

1. Oregon; 2. Stanford; 3. USC; 4. Arizona State; 5. UCLA; 6. Oregon State; 7. Colorado; 8. Utah; 9. Cal; 10. Washington; 11. Washington State; 12. Arizona

Comment: Not a great outing by the Pac-12 over the weekend. I don't feel great about Stanford being at two and that will likely change, but UCLA/ASU falling over the weekend propel them there. I think USC may have found their elixir in Jaxson Dart.

JAKE CURTIS, CAL SPORTS REPORT

1. Oregon; 2. Stanford; 3. UCLA; 4. USC; 5. Arizona State; 6. Utah; 7. Oregon State; 8. Washington; 9. Cal; 10. Colorado; 11. Washington State; 12. Arizona

Comment: It’s Oregon and everyone else. Stanford’s results don’t warrant a No. 2 ranking, but based on how the Cardinal is playing with Tanner McKee as its quarterback, Stanford looks like the second-best team right now.

MAX TORRES, DUCKS DIGEST

1. Oregon; 2. UCLA; 3. Stanford; 4. USC; 5. Arizona State; 6. Utah; 7. Cal; 8. Colorado; 9. Oregon State; 10. Washington; 11. Washington State; 12. Arizona

Comment: These first three weeks of football show part of the reason why the Pac-12 is viewed as such a weak conference nationally. The Pac-12 really didn't do itself many favors in the non-conference slate, with only one team escaping unscathed with an undefeated record. The No. 2 spot is getting more highly contested, but I still give UCLA the edge after losing to a talented and gritty Fresno State team.

SAM CONNON, ALL BRUINS

1. Oregon; 2. Stanford; 3. UCLA; 4. Arizona State; 5. USC; 6. Oregon State; 7. Utah; 8. Cal; 9. Washington; 10. Colorado; 11. Washington State; 12. Arizona

Comment: UCLA and Arizona State really fumbled the bag Saturday, in terms of what they could have done for the Pac-12. BYU and Fresno State are good teams, but losing those games cost the conference a pair of undefeated teams and added a couple more non-Power Five losses to the list this year. They weren't embarrassing enough to throw the rest of their seasons away, but they don't have as much momentum as Stanford at this point.

CLAUDETTE MONTANA PATTISON, ALL TROJANS

1. Oregon; 2. Stanford; 3. USC; 4. UCLA; 5. Washington; 6. Oregon State; 7. Cal; 8. Arizona State; 9. Washington State; 10. Utah; 11. Colorado; 12. Arizona

Comment: The USC Trojans jump the list slightly after a comeback victory over the Washington State Cougars. The UCLA Bruins drop following a disappointing, but well fought loss to Fresno State at home.

DAN RALEY, HUSKY MAVEN

1. Oregon; 2. Stanford; 3. UCLA; 4. USC; 5. Arizona State; 6. Washington; 7. Utah; 8. Cal; 9. Oregon State; 10. Colorado; 11. Washington State; 12. Arizona

Comment: We know who has the best win in the Pac-12, giving those Buckeyes a black eye. OK, name the worst lost? Washington to Montana? USC to Stanford? Stanford to K-State? Well, UCLA joins that mix by being unable to stop Fresno State with 55 seconds to go. It’s the Ducks and everybody else.

