Pac-12 Schedules 5 of 6 Close-Out Football Games

Washington and USC are up first in Friday's championship contest in Los Angeles.

The Pac-12 has set the conference's final football crossover pairings: the title game, four Saturday match-ups and one contest playing at a time and a date to be determined.

Naturally, the league is holding its breath that everything can come to fruition after just four of six games were played last weekend because of pandemic intrusions.

On Friday, the University of Washington Huskies (3-1) will travel to Southern California to face USC (5-0) in Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at 5 p.m., with FOX airing the game. The Huskies, of course, didn't play last weekend at Oregon for virus reasons.

The first of four Saturday games will involve Washington State (1-2) playing at Utah (2-2) in Salt Lake City at 10:30 a.m. PT. in an FS1 telecast. The Cougars likewise weren't able to play last weekend at home against Cal because of positive testing.

Next up on Saturday is Stanford (3-2) at UCLA (3-3) in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, at 5 p.m. on ESPN2. The Bruins, Colorado and Oregon State are the only conference teams that have been able to play six games so far as scheduled.

That outing will overlap with Oregon (3-2) playing at Colorado (3-3) in Boulder, Colorado, at 6 p.m. on FS1.

At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Arizona State (1-2) journeys into Corvallis, Oregon, to face Oregon State (2-4) on ESPN.

That leaves Arizona (0-5) and California (1-3) meeting in a Week 7 game to be determined. Of course, the Wildcats are coming off a 70-7 defeat to ASU that cost them their coach, Kevin Sumlin, who was fired Saturday. They might not want to play anymore.

