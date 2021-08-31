Painfully One-Sided UW-Montana Series Should Come to Merciful End

The Huskies have won 17 of 19 football games with the Grizzlies, and lost just one.

We love Montana.

Glacier National Park. Flathead Lake. Big Sky. Whitefish. Bears.

A University of Washington-Montana football game, not so much.

This match-up does nothing to advance the idea of highly competitive blocking and tackling. It's a beatdown that's unavoidable. One of the biggest physical mismatches since Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton.

Husky scrimmages featuring Jimmy Lake's first team against the third unit present more football intrigue than this intersectional main event.

Face it, if you go to the late Saturday afternoon game, you'll be gone by the end of the third quarter looking for a Moose Drool beer.

Like a little suspense with your college football?

You won't find it in this rich-man, poor-man match-up.

Big Sky? It's more like the sky is falling once the clock starts ticking.

These schools have played 19 times and the Huskies have won 17 of them, including 10 in a row.

The UW hasn't lost to the Grizzlies in exactly 100 years.

Montana has scored two measly touchdowns against the Huskies over the past 85 years.

The Griz have produced just 13 TDs overall on the boys in purple and gold in the series, and never more than two in a game.

These teams have played in Missoula just once.

This one effectively will be over shortly after the Griz bus pulls up to Husky Stadium.

No offense to UM, but this match0up is about as exciting as running 5 a.m. stadium stairs.

It's a space-filler on the schedule.

Gate receipts to keep the Grizzlies cross-country program running.

A trip to the big city for the men from western Montana .

Hopefully, as part of the agreed-upon Pac-12/Big Ten/ACC alliance, it will never happen again after Saturday, though Lake doesn't mind it (watch the video).

The fans and players for both schools deserve better than this.

UW Leads Series 17-1-1

1920 Montana 18, UW 14 — Playing at a muddy Denny Field six weeks before a new Husky Stadium opened, the Grizzlies converted a 62-yard punt return and 52-yard interception return into touchdowns to beat the then-Sun Dodgers for the only time in the series.

1921 UW 28, Montana 7 — Ray Eckmann ran back a punt 80 yards for six points in what was described as a boring opening half and Washington gradually pulled away.

1922 UW 26, Montana 0 — Fred Abel scored two touchdowns for the Huskies, the first on a 40-yard punt return for a score.

1923 UW 26, Montana 14 — With the scrappy Grizzlies keeping things close, the UW used a pair of touchdowns by running back George Wilson to prevail in front of 15,000 fans.

1924 UW 52, Montana 7 — Without the services of an ailing Wilson, the Huskies steamrollered the visitors behind Gene Parmeter's 3 touchdown runs. After four shutouts to open the season, however, the UW gave up its first points on Billy Kelly's 85-yard kickoff return.

1925 UW 30, Montana 10 — Wilson ran for 114 yards and two scores as the Huskies pulled away in a tougher than expected contest.

1927 UW 32, at Montana 0 — In the only game of the series played in Missoula, Montana, Louis Tesreau scored a pair of touchdowns. It was a rough game with three players ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct: the UW's Chuck Carroll and captain Pat Wilson, and the Grizzlies' Ted Mellinger.

1928 UW 25, Montana 0 — In a heavily penalized game, the Huskies pulled away from a 6-0 halftime lead behind Carroll's 2 touchdowns.

1929 UW 6, Montana 6 — The Grizzlies scored late in the game on Clyde Carpenter's 3-yard run but missed a conversion pass to win, offsetting Merle Hufford's 9-yard scoring run in the second quarter, where the Huskies badly missed the conversion kick.

1930 UW 27, Montana 0 — Running backs "Cowboy" Johnny Cherberg and August Buse scored 2 touchdowns each in the shutout win.

1931 UW 25, Montana 0 — Fay Franklin raced 67 yards for a touchdown, Hufford added a 46-yard scoring sprint and Rebel Bledsoe went 33 yards for a Husky TD. Hufford, who had 88 yards rushing, got knocked out on the final play of the first half and was done.

1932 UW 26, Montana 13 — Saving his starters for Oregon the following week, coach Jimmy Phelan went with his second-teamers the entire game and got touchdown runs from Bill Wolcott, Art Ahonen, Ben Sohn and Ren Meader.

1935 UW 33, Montana 7 — Playing again following a two-year break, the Huskies started their second-teamers against the Griz before inserting the starters. Five different UW players had touchdown runs.

1939 UW 9, Montana 0 — Following a four-year break in the series, the Huskies pulled this one out on a 16-yard field goal by Elmer Berg in the second quarter and a 14-yard, fourth-quarter dash by reserve Earl Younglove.

1941 UW 21, Montana 0 — A month before Pearl Harbor was bombed and the U.S. went to war, Bob Bartlett scored on runs of 3 and 13 yards before a crowd of 20,000, 10,000 of whom were military personnel.

1942 UW 35, Montana 0 — Gene Walters raced 61 yards for a score and Sam Robinson caught a 44-yard TD pass as the Huskies struck quick and often.

1946 UW 21, Montana 0 — Before just 7,000 fans in post-war Seattle not interested in this match-up, the Huskies shut out Montana for the fourth consecutive game in the eries. Crossing up the Griz, Fred Provo ran 28 yards to the Montana 35, where he lateraled to Herb Harlow, who completed a 63-yard scoring play.

1951 UW 58, Montana 7 — Running back Hugh McElhenny and quarterback Sam Mitchell each scored a pair of touchdowns as the Huskies opened the season by badly beating up the Grizzlies.

2017 UW 63, Montana 7 — Rekindling the series after a 66-year gap, the Huskies held Montana to 164 yards of total offense, 31 rushing, and forced four turnovers, one of which was a 68-yard interception return for a score by Jomon Dotson.

