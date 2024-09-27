Parham Quits Huskies on Eve of Rutgers Game
Bryun Parham, who transferred from San Jose State to the University of Washington football team in the offseason, has left the Huskies at the four-game mark -- in order to preserve another season of eligibility and transfer elsewhere, he revealed.
There was no mention of unpaid NIL incentives, such was what drove UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka to make a similar move this week and created nationwide headlines.
No, without confirmation from the player, this might have been nothing more for the 5-foot-11, 223-pound Parham than not drawing enough playing time, even though he started the previous game against Northwestern and came up with 3 tackles, a sack and a clutch pass break-up on a fourth-and-goal play from the 1.
The emergence of freshman linebacker Khmori House no doubt cut into his playing time and helped him reconsider going forward with the UW. In the Apple Cup against Washington State, the Huskies started three linebackers -- and Parham wasn't one of them. Seniors Alphonzo Tuputala, Carson Bruener and House each got the call that day.
Parham came to the Huskies after starting 25 times over three seasons for San Jose State, earning All-Mountain West honorable-mention honors in 2023 and finishing with 218 career tackles, including 106 last season.
When he changed schools, Parham told 247Sports that all he wanted was a fair chance to play and start at the UW, and indicated Jedd Fisch's coaching staff had assured him of that possibility.
He appeared in all four Husky games, again three times as a reserve. He started last week because Bruener was coming off a shoulder injury and didn't practice much during the week. Otherwise, Parham, who finished with 11 tackles, had to rotate in behind Tuputala and Bruener.
