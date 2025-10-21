Parker Twins Finally Share Husky Game Time Together
They came three time zones to play their college football, yet it took them four seasons, 48 games and a trip home to finally get on the field together when everything counted.
On the final possession of this past Saturday's Washington-Michigan game, with the outcome long decided in a Wolverines' 24-7 victory in Ann Arbor, twins Armon and Jayvon Parker were paired up on the Husky defensive line for three consecutive plays.
It was No. 94 and 95, side by side.
A Detroit duo shedding blockers, 40 minutes from their hometown.
Jayvon went head to head to with Michigan guard Jake Guarnera, Armon up against Wolverines center Greg Crippen.
It was a collective 650 pounds of Parker getting after it.
"I thought it was important for them to go out there together, back at home, and give them a chance," Husky coach Jedd Fisch said.
For the 6-foot-3, 330-pound Jayvon Parker, this marked his season debut, with him returning to the field 13 months after tearing an Achilles tendon at Rutgers and then injuring a knee in practice.
This was the 26th UW game over four seasons for this Parker sibling, who teammates say is the strongest player on the roster and someday who could be the Huskies' top defensive lineman. He has 19 career tackles.
Yet from the sound of it, he's far from optimum condition and still not ready quite yet to reclaim his previous workload.
"Jayvon is battling a ton of injuries," Fisch said. "We have to make sure we don't put him at risk or other people at risk. We felt he was certainly able to go out there and play a play."
For the 6-foot-3, 320-pound Armon, this season has represented a rebirth in his Husky career.
He went three seasons without receiving any game action, twice suffering offseason knee injuries that put him on the sideline.
Armon has appeared in six games, playing in all except the season opener against Colorado State, and has has 7 tackles so far.
These brothers are about as close as a pair of brothers can be, always together and sharing in their respective accomplishments and setbacks.
The game time at Michigan was a symbolic move by the coaching staff that seemed to help take a little of the sting out of the Husky loss in the Big House.
"We wanted to give them an opportunity," Fisch said. "They're from Michigan. Their parents were there obviously. Family is a big thing for their family."
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: