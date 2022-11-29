Skip to main content

Penix, Martin, Bainivalu Receive Pac-12 Accolades for Apple Cup Win

The Huskies have had eight players earn 13 weekly league awards.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Earlier victories over Michigan State and Oregon were each worth three Pac-12 player of the week honors for the University of Washington football team.

An Apple Cup win was no different. 

For beating Washington State 51-33 on Saturday night in Pullman, the conference rewarded Husky quarterback Michael Penix Jr., offensive guard Henry Bainivalu and edge rusher Jeremiah Martin as the Offensive, Offensive Lineman and Defensive Lineman Player of the Week, respectively.

Counting all UW recipients this season, including multiple winners, Kalen DeBoer's team now has had eight different players saluted for their efforts with 13 weekly accolades.

For the highly decorated Penix, it was his third such honor this season following those wins over Michigan State and Oregon; for Martin, his second following his midseason performance against Arizona.

Penix, the Indiana transfer, was at his best against the Cougars by passing for three touchdowns and running for a pair. He completed 25 of 43 passes for 484 yards, the latter his second-highest total as a UW player. He now has 4,354 passing yards for the season, the second-highest in Husky history, and just 105 shy of Cody Pickett's 2002 record amount.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Martin, who came to the Huskies from Texas A&M in 2021, picked up two sacks and a forced fumble as the Husky defense stiffened in the second half and permitted WSU just six points.

A sixth-year senior, Bainivalu become the third different UW offensive lineman to earn Pac-12 weekly honors this season, joining offensive tackle Troy Fautanu and center Corey Luciano. Bainivalu graded out best up front as the Huskies piled up 703 yards of total offense against the Cougars.  

The Husky weekly award winners this season are broken down as follows: Penix and kicker Peyton Henry, 3 each; Martin 2; and wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk, edge rusher Bralen Trice, Fautanu, Luciano and Bainivalu, 1 each.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Daniel Heimuli continues to battle for playing time at linebacker.
Football

Huskies Suspend Heimuli, Second UW Player to Suffer This Fate

By Dan Raley
Kalen DeBoer talks to the media in his Monday briefing.
Football

DeBoer Thinks There's a Chance Penix Might Return to the UW

By Dan Raley
UW QB Michael Penix Jr. on a zoom call with the media.
Football

Penix Reiterates His Desire to Play in the Husky Bowl Game

By Dan Raley
Bill Ames, former UW tight end, served as a Road Dawg at the Apple Cup.
Husky Legends

Former UW Tight End Bill Ames Happily Served as 'Road Dawg' for Apple Cup

By Dan Raley
Michael Penix Jr. was a big hit with Husky fans this season.
Football

Replaying Kalen DeBoer's Breakthrough First UW Football Season

By Dan Raley
Michael Penix Jr. throws out of the end zone while Wayne Taulapapa provides protection.
Football

To Those Asking If Penix Would Opt Out of a Bowl Game, Are You Kidding?

By Dan Raley
The Huskies reclaim the Apple Cup in Pullman.
Football

Ten Wins Propels Huskies into AP Top 10

By Dan Raley
Kalen DeBoer leaves Martin Stadium with an Apple Cup victory.
Football

DeBoer Becomes Unforgettable UW Coach After Just a Dozen Games

By Dan Raley