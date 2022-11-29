Penix, Martin, Bainivalu Receive Pac-12 Accolades for Apple Cup Win

Earlier victories over Michigan State and Oregon were each worth three Pac-12 player of the week honors for the University of Washington football team.

An Apple Cup win was no different.

For beating Washington State 51-33 on Saturday night in Pullman, the conference rewarded Husky quarterback Michael Penix Jr., offensive guard Henry Bainivalu and edge rusher Jeremiah Martin as the Offensive, Offensive Lineman and Defensive Lineman Player of the Week, respectively.

Counting all UW recipients this season, including multiple winners, Kalen DeBoer's team now has had eight different players saluted for their efforts with 13 weekly accolades.

For the highly decorated Penix, it was his third such honor this season following those wins over Michigan State and Oregon; for Martin, his second following his midseason performance against Arizona.

Penix, the Indiana transfer, was at his best against the Cougars by passing for three touchdowns and running for a pair. He completed 25 of 43 passes for 484 yards, the latter his second-highest total as a UW player. He now has 4,354 passing yards for the season, the second-highest in Husky history, and just 105 shy of Cody Pickett's 2002 record amount.

Martin, who came to the Huskies from Texas A&M in 2021, picked up two sacks and a forced fumble as the Husky defense stiffened in the second half and permitted WSU just six points.

A sixth-year senior, Bainivalu become the third different UW offensive lineman to earn Pac-12 weekly honors this season, joining offensive tackle Troy Fautanu and center Corey Luciano. Bainivalu graded out best up front as the Huskies piled up 703 yards of total offense against the Cougars.

The Husky weekly award winners this season are broken down as follows: Penix and kicker Peyton Henry, 3 each; Martin 2; and wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk, edge rusher Bralen Trice, Fautanu, Luciano and Bainivalu, 1 each.

