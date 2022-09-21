Penix Ranks Michigan State Victory First Among His Achievements

While at Indiana, Michael Penix Jr. beat both Michigan and Penn State, threw five touchdown passes at Ohio State, completed a near-record 20 consecutive passes on one can't-miss Saturday afternoon and generally accomplished football things that none of his University of Washington teammates have experienced.

Yet the quarterback and all of his Husky teammates now can hold up a decisive Michigan State victory as something they've shared in together.

So amid his growing list of achievements, we asked Penix where last weekend's 39-28 beating of the Spartans, which involved him throwing for 397 yards and four touchdowns, ranked for him.

"It's at the top," Penix said. "It was amazing. The guys bought in all week long. I'm here at Washington now so this is the best experience I've had all through college. This is what I came here for — games like these. Just being here with this team, just working together each and every day, has definitely been a blessing."

With each weekend in Montlake, Penix continues to expand his quarterback reputation from coast to coast, making him someone who's every action is now being weighed.

For instance, ABC-TV broadcasters suggested that Penix suffered some sort of injury against the Spartans though he didn't miss a play and finished off the big win.

All of that seemed to amuse the 6-foot-3, 213-pound junior from Tampa, Florida, who now prepares for his fourth UW game against Stanford on Saturday night at Husky Stadium.

"Just cramps, just minor, I'm good," he said with a smile. "Mike Penix is good. Don't worry about it. I'll be there."

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @UWFanNation