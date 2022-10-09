Penix Survives Scare Against ASU, Makes It Through 6 Games

The University of Washington football losing streak continued, but Michael Penix Jr.'s personal platitude of setbacks ended in Tempe, Arizona.

Yet it was close.

After four consecutive times in which he suffered season-ending injuries at Indiana — two shoulders and two knees — the veteran quarterback survived a shot to his throat late in Saturday's 45-38 loss to Arizona State that forced him to come off the field, but just for play.

Penix had never survived past Game 6 in his college career and no one was sure it was going to happen in the desert either.

He played just three games as an Indiana freshman in 2018, six games in 2019, six games in 2020 and five last year, all of them ending with surgery.

This time, took a helmet from ASU edge rusher B.J. Green II in the closing moments that forced Penix to struggle to breathe and led to the Sun Devil player's ejection.

It was clearly an emotional moment for Penix when he discussed the mishap in a postgame interview session.

"I'm all right," said Penix, who clearly wasn't, choking up as he spoke. "We've just got to win the football game. I'll be back. I'll be at practice tomorrow. They I'll show up next Saturday."

The play came near the UW goal line as Penix tried to launch one of his 53 passes.

Sun Devils defensive tackle Travez Moore jumped on his back and then Green plowed into Penix and left him down on the ground for several minutes.

"It shocked me," the quarterback said. "I'm good, though. I was scared, but I'm good."

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @UWFanNation