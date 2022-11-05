Penix's Passing Yardage Streak Ends, But He Won

Michael Penix Jr. plops down in a chair following a University of Washington victory and the fun begins. His voice rises above everyone else's as he replays what just happened. He looks you straight in the eye. He's brutally honest. Often funny.

It must be what it's like to be in the huddle with him when you're moving down the field for a game-winning score, such as the final one in the Huskies' 24-21 win over 24th-ranked Oregon State.

No matter what happens out there, Penix is always so full of energy, of hope, even mischief. He loves to banter, to good-naturedly set you straight on things.

Asked about his pick-six, a 37-yard interception return for a touchdown by Beavers reserve linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold in the second quarter, Penix owned up to it in every way.

"That was just me making a bad throw, that's all it was," he said with a laugh. "I knew couldn't throw that. I tired to fit it in a tight window with the wind blowing. I'm not going to blame the wind. I threw it straight to him. He made a good play. He redirected on me. I know I can't put the ball in jeopardy like that."

Michael Penix Jr. shares a pregame moment with reserve QB Teddy Purcell. Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

The former Indiana transfer spent four seasons in the Midwest and the Big Ten, where no doubt it got cold on game day at times from Ann Arbor to Columbus. Penix said his first testy climatic encounter with Husky Stadium actually wasn't all that bad.

"It wasn't even that cold," the quarterback insisted. "It wasn't even as cold as I thought it was going to be. I'm glad it didn't rain."

While he surpassed 50 passing attempts for the third time in the last five games, Penix rolled up big numbers of 30 completions in 52 throws for 298 yards and a 24-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jack Westover. That pushed his nation-leading total to 3,232 yards entering the weekend.

Kalen DeBoer and Michael Penix Jr. confer on the sideline on Friday night. Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

At the same time, the Penix streak of 300-yard passing outings came to an end at eight games, with him missing out by a scant two yards.

When you speak with Penix, you have to kid a kidder. Told that he was wanted back outside on the field to throw another pass and surpass 300, he asked what and then smiled.

"That streak doesn't matter," Penix said after moving his team to 7-2 with the hard-earned outcome. "We won the football game. That's all I'm happy about."

