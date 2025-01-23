Penn State Wide Receiver Commits to Huskies, Fills Noticeable Void
After what happened in State College this past November, Penn State probably owed the University of Washington football team a little something to cover damages. Consider wide receiver Omari Evans part of that payoff.
In need of a veteran wide receiver -- following the graduation of Giles Jackson and Jeremiah Hunter and the transfer flameout of Texas' pass-catcher Johntay Cook -- the Huskies received a commitment on Wednesday night from the 6-foot, 190-pound Evans, as first reported by On3.
A native Texan similar to the disenfranchised Cook, Evans played in Penn State's 35-6 beatdown of Jedd Fisch's team at Beaver Stadium though he didn't register any catches that night.
Evans, who has a season of college eligibility remaining, comes off a 21-reception, 415-yard and 5-touchdown season.
Evans' highlight moment this past season was a 38-yard scoring catch against Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl and CFP playoffs,, giving Penn State a 13-0 lead in what would become a 31-14 Nittany Lions' victory on New Year's Eve -- hours after the Huskies had played in the Sun Bowl against Louisville.
He likely went into the transfer portal seeking a more prominent role than the one he filled for Penn State. He appeared in 38 games, but started just six. He has career totals of 30 receptions for 564 yards and 7 scores.
The wide receiver position has taken a bit of a hit in depth since the season ended and Evans probably won't be the only transfer pick-up.
After Jackson and Hunter finished their careers in the Sun Bowl, sophomore Keith Reynolds transferred to Miami of Ohio and redshirt freshman Jason Robinson Jr. signed with North Carolina.
Evans is the Huskies' 14th portal add, but just the fourth nwe offensive player, and joins the program eight days after Fisch's staff parted with Cook, who was on campus for just two days before he apparently wore out his welcome.
Sophomores Rashid Williams and Audric Harris are returning veteran players, who will be joined by five incoming freshen receivers.
